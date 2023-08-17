The Big Picture Ahsoka is a live-action Star Wars spin-off that connects to previous animated parts of the franchise, featuring the character Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson.

The show's directors have more experience in live-action filmmaking despite its emphasis on animated characters, including Dave Filoni who has worked on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

The series will feature a star-studded cast, including Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Tennant, and Lars Mikkelsen. The first two episodes will premiere on August 23, with subsequent episodes released every Wednesday on Disney+.

In slightly more than a week, we'll be witnessing the exciting double-episode launch of Ahsoka, the Star Wars spin-off starring Rosario Dawson as the title character. As we eagerly await the premiere, new details into the show's direction have surfaced, which follows the earlier release of runtime information for the series' installments. Initially unveiled during Star Wars Celebration, the individuals guiding each Season 1 episode have now been officially confirmed through a press release by Disney.

Ahsoka can be seen as a direct extension of the Star Wars Rebels storyline. It stands out as a significant live-action sequel to several animated parts of the franchise that usually stay within the realm of animation. In this series, Dawson plays the main character, Ahsoka Tano. She portrays a Togruta Jedi who was once under the guidance of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen, who will appear in the series). However, she grew disenchanted and eventually left the Jedi order. Despite the show's emphasis on characters that were previously animated, the directors in charge have more expertise in live-action filmmaking.

The show's creator Dave Filoni is the man stepping behind the camera for the premiere, as well as the fifth chapter. His past live-action credits include The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, while he's also cut his teeth directing on The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels and will direct a feature film about the entangled narrative set within the Star Wars live-action television series.

Image via Disney+

Steph Green (The Book of Boba Fett, Watchmen) is directing the second and third episodes, while Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Mandalorian) is returning to a galaxy far, far away for Ahsoka's fourth chapter. Jennifer Getzinger (Daredevil, Westworld) will direct the sixth episode before Geeta Vasant Patel (House of the Dragon) takes charge of the penultimate episode. A familiar face will take charge of the finale in the form of Rick Famuyiwa, an executive producer on The Mandalorian as well as a director on a number of episodes of the Pedro Pascal-led series.

Who Else Appears in the Series?

The show will also star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto, reprising her role as Morgan Elsbeth after making an appearance in The Mandalorian, David Tennant as the lightsaber-crafting droid Huyang, Eman Esfandi as the missing Jedi, Ezra Bridger, the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, while Genevieve O'Reilly will reprise her role as Mon Mothma after having played the role in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and most recently on Andor.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka Season 1 will premiere on Disney+ on August 23, with the subsequent six episodes being released every Wednesday.