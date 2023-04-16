Star Wars fans are having the time of their lives this week as new details on the upcoming slate of movies and TV shows have been revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe. Over the weekend, fans of the Rebels and Clone Wars series were treated to a handful of surprises when Ahsoka took center stage at the event. We learned more about the new character Shin Hati, one of the antagonists of the show who will be played by Ivanna Sakhno, a warrior tasked with bringing down the hero of the show, the Jedi Ahsoka Tano.

An original character created for the series, Shin wields the Dark Side of the Force and has a loose allegiance with the Night Sisters, who are the Witches of Dathomir that were heavily featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The evil witches, from the home planet of Darth Maul, were also prominent in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the wildly successful video game which has spawned a sequel entitled Survivor which is due out later this month.

After the panel at the Celebration Stage, inside the ExCel Centre in London, Sakhno caught up with Collider's Steve Weintraub for a quick chat about her excitement for the series, and what drew her to the role—as well as praising Dave Filoni, the show's creator and writer, for finding a way of weaving the light and dark sides of the world into the narrative.

"I think, the entire show is one, and it’s really a film, to me watching it’s one story. I think Dave has done a brilliant job understanding lightness and darkness as a spectrum within, and I just trust him wholeheartedly. So I think what I love about him is that he loves silence, and he loves speaking through silence."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Trailer Breakdown: An Heir to the Empire Rises

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after the character made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka will continue the character's story arc which began when she joined forces with Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin during the second season of that show. Joining Dawson is Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera. The limited series is written by Dave Filoni, who is executive producing along with Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy.

Where Do You Know Ahsoka From?

As is already established, Ahsoka Tano actually left the Jedi Order in its waning years, a victim of a conspiracy depicted in The Clone Wars animated series. It's unknown how much she continued her Jedi training in the intervening years, and she was never knighted nor reached the rank of master, remaining a Padawan by doing so. However, having seen her appear in Star Wars Rebels and The Book of Boba Fett—in which she established her relationship with Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, the son of her former master - it would be fair to assume she still considers herself a Jedi.

The first trailer for Ahsoka was released during the event and showcased the exciting action fans can expect when the series premieres on Disney+ in August 2023. Check out the teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.