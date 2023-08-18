The Big Picture Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, embarks on a dangerous mission to locate a missing person in the Star Wars galaxy in the new Disney+ series.

In a new clip, Ahsoka engages in a lightsaber duel while her ally, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), tries to escape an evil ship.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo portrays Sabine Wren, who must learn the ways of the Force from Ahsoka and potentially face a returning enemy of the Rebel alliance.

It's almost time to head back to the galaxy far, far away, with Disney+ releasing the first official clip for the next live-action Star Wars series. Ahsoka will see the return of Rosario Dawson in the role that became famous within the franchise through several animated projects. A new mission will take the powerful warrior through the darkest corners of the galaxy, as she tries to find somebody who has been missing for years. If Ahsoka is right about her theory, everyone could be in danger when a former leader of the Empire tries to bring the horrifying organization to its former glory.

In the new clip, Ahsoka is busy in the middle of a lightsaber duel against new enemies, while one of her allies is having problems of her own in the air. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Hera Syndulla in her live-action debut, and she can be seen trying to escape from an evil ship with the help of Chopper. The two characters were introduced in Star Wars: Rebels, an animated series following a kind group of strangers some time before the events of A New Hope. Ahsoka seems to be all about getting the band back together, with other members of the crew of Ghost awaiting to be reunited with their friends.

Sabine Wren will be portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and the character seems to be in a very different place from the one she found herself in the last time she was on television. To complicate her journey even further, Sabine will have to learn the ways of the Force from Ahsoka, just like the Jedi Knight did when she was Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) apprentice. If the rumors of a former enemy of the Rebel alliance coming back are true, the New Republic will need all the help they can get, and that includes a fully trained Sabine.

Image via Disney+

The Grand Admiral Returns

When the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano was introduced during the second season of The Mandalorian, she was determined to get to the bottom of a particular mystery. She had heard rumors about Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) having survived the final battle of Rebels, after disappearing into hyperspace alongside Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi in the live-action spinoff). If Thrawn is in fact alive, he could use his intellect and influence to bring back the Empire, five years after Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was able to bring it down during the events of the original trilogy.

You can check out the first official clip from Ahsoka below, before the show premieres on Disney+ on August 23: