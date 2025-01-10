As Lucasfilm begins to gear up for the beginning of production on Ahsoka Season 2, there's been a surprising casting announcement, which will be noteworthy for both fans of Star Wars and HBO's Game of Thrones. Following the sudden, shocking and tragic death of Ray Stevenson in May 2023, Scottish actor Rory McCann, best known for his role as Sandor Clegane (aka The Hound) on Game of Thrones, has been cast to continue Stevenson’s legacy by stepping into the role of Baylan Skoll. The Hollywood Report confirmed the news, first reported by Jeff Sneider. McCann was a close friend of Stevenson, and Sneider reported that Stevenson's widow gave McCann her blessing to take on the role and pay tribute to Stevenson's memory in that way.

Baylan Skoll is a complex, layered anti-hero, which should be perfect for McCann to take on given his history, particularly in Game of Thrones. The character was introduced in Ahsoka Season 1, and is a former Jedi who abandoned the Order after the fall of the Republic. He is now a mercenary for hire, wielding a red lightsaber, and is accompanied by his apprentice, Shin Hati (played by Ivanna Sakhno). Skoll’s mysterious motivations and considerable screen presence quickly made him a seriously popular character, and fans are eager to see how the story will develop in the upcoming season.

Who is Rory McCann?

Outside of his role as Sandor Clegane in Game of Thrones, which he played for the full 8 seasons (or 6 seasons if you prefer to ignore how it ended), McCann has had quite the career. Since his time in Westeros, McCann has kept busy, recently appearing as General Tegula in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. His role in Edgar Wright's Hot Fuzz is one of the most memed moments in the Cornetto Trilogy, while he's also appeared in blockbuster movies like Clash of the Titans and Jumanji: The Next Level. His TV credits are just as good, too.

He has appeared in shows like Shameless, The Legend of Vox Machina and Knuckles, the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off which streamed last year on Paramount+. In his native Scotland, McCann is also known as the face of Scott's Porage Oats, a beloved porridge company for which he became a household name. From breakfast food to the Jedi Order in 25 years. Not a bad career trajectory if you think about it.

