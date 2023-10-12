Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Ahsoka' Season 1Fans of Star Wars animation got to see their favorite characters come to life thanks to Ahsoka, and it looks like they'll be seeing them again with Ahsoka Season 2. Dave Filoni and his signature character of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) have come a long way since the character's animated debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Since 2008, fans of the franchise have had the opportunity to see Ahsoka grow from a Jedi Padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars to a brave Rebellion freedom fighter in Star Wars: Rebels. The popular figure then got her chance to join the ranks of live-action royalty with The Mandalorian Season 2, with Rosario Dawson proving she was the perfect choice for an older and wiser Ahsoka Tano. This perfectly paved the way for Ahsoka's own acclaimed live-action solo series, where she and other fan-favorite figures from Star Wars animation united in an attempt to stop the return of the dreaded Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Season 1 of Ahsoka ended on a stunning cliffhanger finale, leading many fans to wonder if we'll see these characters in a future season. Those questions have seemingly been confirmed with reports that Ahsoka Season 2 is in early development, continuing Dave Filoni's "Mandoverse" consisting of Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett, ahead of Filoni's upcoming Star Wars feature film. Read on to learn more about Ahsoka's next season, and everything we know about its cast, plot, production details, and more.

When Is 'Ahsoka' Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Disney+

Though Ahsoka's finale certainly leaves the door open for a second season, we still don't have a release timeframe for Ahsoka Season 2. There are many reasons for this. First, development on Ahsoka Season 2 is still in the very early stages. Second, productions are still on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, where actors in the industry are still striking for fair and equal wages. Finally, Disney+ already has plenty of Star Wars projects coming down the pipeline, such as The Mandalorian Season 4, Andor Season 2, The Acolyte, and more.

Where Can You Watch 'Ahsoka' Season 2?

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka Season 2 will likely be coming to Disney+, just like Season 1. However, Ahsoka Season 2 is still far enough away to the point where there is the possibility it could be premiering on whatever the new streaming service that the announced merger between Disney+ and Hulu will create. Whatever the case, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have consistently shown interest in bringing the Star Wars galaxy to television streaming, with past examples including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and more. While you wait for Season 2, be sure to catch up on Ahsoka's first season on Disney+ with the link below.

Does 'Ahsoka' Season 2 Have a Trailer?

Filming on a second season of Ahsoka is about as distant as "a galaxy far, far away." That means we won't see a trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 for quite a long time.

Who's In the 'Ahsoka' Season 2 Cast?

Even with the official cast list of Ahsoka Season 2 not yet being released, it's a safe bet to assume that Rosario Dawson will once again play the iconic role of Ahsoka Tano. Dawson is no stranger to starring in Disney-affiliated work, having starred as Claire Temple in the Marvel Netflix shows and as Gabbie in Haunted Mansion. Dawson's casting as Ahsoka was a rare case of fan casting coming to life, as she became interested in the role following a viral internet campaign that suggested she was perfect for the part. It's abundantly clear that they were right.

It wouldn't be all that unrealistic to expect that most of the cast would return for a subsequent season as well, primarily Ahsoka's companions from Star Wars: Rebels. This includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian Rebel Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as New Republic general Hera Syndulla, Eman Esfandi as recently rediscovered Jedi Ezra Bridger, and Dave Filoni as grumpy astromech Chopper (also fingers crossed we'll see Steve Blum finally return as Zeb one day). We also couldn't possibly leave out Doctor Who star David Tennant as Jedi lightsaber builder droid Huyang. We may even see Hayden Christensen come back as a Force ghost Anakin Skywalker to give his pupil some more guidance. They'll likely all need each other if they hope to finally bring down Grand Admiral Thrawn, who will almost certainly be played by Lars Mikkelsen again. Tragically, while the character's story ended on a cliffhanger, we won't see Ray Stevenson return as fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll following the beloved actor's untimely passing. The character itself will likely either be recast or simply not appear, though we will likely see Ivanna Sakhno as Baylan's apprentice Shin Hati again.

What's the 'Ahsoka' Story So Far?

Image via Disney+

Before Ahsoka Tano began her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, she was a Padawan learner during the Clone Wars. Her mentor was no ordinary Jedi leader, but none other than legendary Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker. She was one of the few Jedi to survive Order 66, where she then assisted the fledgling Rebel Alliance in fighting the Empire. Ahsoka nearly perished in a duel with her mentor, now the cyborg Sith lord Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), but she was thankfully saved by her companion Ezra Bridger. Years after, Ezra and Thrawn disappeared following the events of Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka and her pupil Sabine began to search for both their friend and their enemy. Ahsoka and Sabine had a falling out, but Ahsoka never gave up her search. She eventually tracks down a Nightsister and Imperial sympathizer named Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and with the help of Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), she takes one step closer to finding Ezra and Thrawn.

After finding her droid mentor Huyang and reuniting with Sabine, Ahsoka begins her search yet again, eventually tracking Thrawn and Ezra to an entirely different galaxy. However, clearly, Thrawn has been preparing for his journey back, as he has formed an alliance with the Nightsisters and amassed an army of zombified Night Troopers. Though Sabine is able to get Ezra on Thrawn's Star Destroyer, the ship is able to escape to its original galaxy, leaving Ahsoka, Sabine, and Huyang stranded in a different galaxy. Meanwhile, Thrawn's former associates, fallen Jedi Baylan and Shin, are also stranded, though the former seems to be searching for the infamous Mortis Gods.

Who's Making 'Ahsoka' Season 2?

Image via Lucasfilm

The full crew of Ahsoka has not yet been revealed, but Dave Filoni is expected to continue as an integral part of Ahsoka Tano's ongoing journey. Ever since creating the character for Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Filoni has been one of the key creative forces behind the majority of Star Wars' television content. While the directors and writers of Season 2 are yet to be announced, Season 1's episodes were directed by Filoni, Steph Green (The Book of Boba Fett), Peter Ramsey (The Mandalorian), Jennifer Getzinger (Daredevil), Geeta Vasant Patel (House of the Dragon), and Rick Famuyiwa.