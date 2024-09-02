Star Wars fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of Ahsoka will have to exercise a bit more patience. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays the fan-favorite character Sabine Wren, recently revealed that filming for Ahsoka Season 2 is not expected to commence until the summer of 2025. This means that the next chapter in the book of Ahsoka won't hit Disney+ until 2026 at the earliest, marking a substantial gap between the two seasons.

Bordizzo shared this news at Dragon Con 2024, where she participated in a Star Wars panel alongside other stars from the franchise's Disney+ series, including Giancarlo Esposito, Manny Jacinto, and Danny Trejo. According to Smart Dissent on X (previously Twitter), Bordizzo mentioned that she would likely miss next year’s event due to her commitment to filming Ahsoka Season 2, hinting at the timeline for production.

This delay is disappointing for many fans, especially given the numerous cliffhangers that Season 1 left unresolved. Ahsoka Season 1, which aired in late summer and early fall of 2023, served as the live-action debut for several beloved characters from Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars. The series was a critical and fan success, thanks to its intricate plot, stunning visuals, and the depth of its characters, particularly Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson.

What Other 'Star Wars' Projects Are Upcoming?

However, while Ahsoka takes a temporary backseat, the Mandoverse will continue to expand. The next installment, Skeleton Crew, is set to premiere in December 2024. This live-action series follows four children who find themselves lost in the galaxy, encountering a mysterious Force user named Jod Na Nawood, portrayed by Jude Law. Skeleton Crew will bridge the gap between Ahsoka seasons, continuing the broader narrative of the Mandoverse.

Additionally, The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is slated for a May 2026 release, likely preceding the release of Ahsoka Season 2. This film is already in production and is expected to advance key plot points in the Mandoverse that may influence the direction of Ahsoka’s story. Although Skeleton Crew and The Mandalorian and Grogu are unlikely to take viewers to the other galaxy where Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded, they may feature familiar faces like Thrawn, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger, providing some continuity and progression for the overall storyline. Until then, patience is the key. Ahsoka Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+ now.

Ahsoka 7 10 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Release Date August 1, 2023 Creator Dave Filoni Cast Rosario Dawson , Hayden Christensen , Ray Stevenson , Mary Elizabeth Winstead Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+