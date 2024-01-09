The Big Picture A second season of Ahsoka is confirmed to be in the works, with Dave Filoni leading the way.

The first season of Ahsoka ended with the Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra, and Shin Hati's stories still open-ended, and with their fates still to be determined.

No release date has been announced yet for season 2, but season 1 is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

Star Wars stories are like buses. You wait a long time for one and then suddenly, two come along at once. Hidden at the bottom of the blockbuster announcement that Pedro Pascal would be headed to the big screen alongside "Baby Yoda" in The Mandalorian & Grogu was an almost casual confirmation that a second season of Ahsoka was currently in the works with Dave Filoni once again navigating behind the scenes. While news of a continuation of Ahsoka's adventures would be forthcoming wasn't officially released yet, the conclusion of Season 1 made it pretty obvious that was the direction the creative team was heading.

At Star Wars Celebration in Europe last year, it was announced that Filoni would be directing a film set in the "Mandoverse" established by himself and Jon Favreau when creating The Mandalorian, and the natural assumption was that the storyline left dangling in Ahsoka would perhaps be picked up in that feature film. However, it now seems there is more story to tell before we reach that destination, and with another film now appearing which will possibly run parallel to the events of Ahsoka, it only adds further intrigue as to where the story may well end up.

Ahsoka was met with acclaim from Star Wars fans upon who release, with praise given to the performances of Rosario Dawson, Ray Stevenson — whose Baylan Skoll was a wonderfully complex villain, the arc of which may not be concluded with the passing of the Irish actor last year — and in particular, Hayden Christensen, whose return to the role of Anakin Skywalker was a fabulous high point of the series as his character encountered Ahsoka in the World Between Worlds to help show her the correct path to take.

How Did 'Ahsoka' Season 1 End?

Having tracked down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to another galaxy and found their old friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Despite their best efforts, Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) were unable to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn from escaping the distant planet of Peridea with the Great Mothers of Dathomir and his legion of Night Troopers.

Although Ahsoka, Sabine and Huyang (David Tennant) were left stranded on Peridea, Sabine was able to get Ezra onboard Thrawn's Star Destroyer before it took off into hyperspace, while the three remained behind and attempted to fomulate a new plan of action, with Ahsoka telling Sabine they were "where we need to be". The finale ended with the Force ghost of Anakin watching over them, leaving the series on a hopeful note.

Ahsoka Season 1 is streaming on Disney+ now. There is currently no release date for Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

