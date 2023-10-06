Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Ahsoka finale.

We’ve finally reached the end of Ahsoka Tano’s (Rosario Dawson) first full-season foray into live-action! While there were certainly some ups and downs, the end of any season of television brings with it many unanswered questions for the story’s future. Will it continue? And, if so, where will it go? While Ahsoka Episode 8 is a finale, it’s very obviously far from the end of this story. Season 1 put the pieces in place, but Ahsoka Season 2 seems to be where the games will really begin.

How Does 'Ahsoka' Season 1 End?

If Ahsoka was meant to be a one-and-done show, its finale would be terrible. But as a jumping off point for things to come, it’s not half bad. The status quo has certainly been shaken up. After managing to track down Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ahsoka, and Huyang (David Tennant) attempted to get everyone on board the Star Destroyer before it departed back for their home galaxy. Unfortunately, Ahsoka got caught up in a massive fight and Sabine made the choice to stay behind and help her. The two of them were left stranded on Peridea with no Thrawn, no Ezra, and no purrgil to help them get home. While things are looking quite dire for our heroes, this also means Thrawn is back and already moving his chess pieces into place. There’s a lot left to be resolved in the season(s) to come.

Dave Filoni Leaves Big Cliffhangers For 'Ahsoka' Season 2

There’s two major unresolved plots at the end of Season 1: Thrawn has returned (and the New Republic is clearly not ready for him) and Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded in a galaxy far, far away. Thrawn is the biggest wildcard in all of this. We really didn’t see him do much beyond stand with his hands behind his back and plot for most of Season 1. He’s clearly got plans in the works, especially if he’s heading to the Nightsisters home of Dathomir, but his exact designs elude us for now. His inclusion in the series, not only as a returning character from Star Wars Rebels and other media, but as a fan favorite villain, implies there is much more to come with him. Ahsoka is only just getting started, and so is Thrawn.

And of course, we can’t leave our new favorite master and padawan stranded on a far off planet. If this was where their story truly ended, that would be quite dismal indeed. But Ahsoka and Sabine have both faced greater challenges than this. They already know jumping across galaxies is possible, they just need to find out how to get back. And of course, in the meantime, Ezra and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) are sure to be doing everything in their power back in the New Republic to bring them home. But based on Ahsoka and Sabine’s knack for getting out of sticky situations, it’s not a question of if they make it back home but how.

Baylan Skoll’s Search Leads Him to the Mortis Gods

Of course, these aren’t the only unresolved plot threads Ahsoka Season 1 has left us pondering. There’s plenty of additional plots and incidents that have yet to be resolved. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is also still on Peridea, seeking out the ancient wisdom he thinks will give him answers. Our last shot of him this season was him standing at the base of a mountain range with the carved figures of the Mortis Gods. His apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), was abandoned by him. The last we see of Shin Hati is her coming across the group of bandits she’d worked with before to track and kill Sabine. She, too, is on her own but without a mission or purpose. Will she follow in her Master’s footsteps, or did Ahsoka tease a return to the Light for Hati?

Plenty of questions remain unanswered back home as well. Ezra has returned but with Sabine and Ahsoka still stuck, and still with no signs of Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum) since his cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for a full reunion of the Ghost crew. What about Jacen? Will he follow in his father’s footsteps as a Jedi? Why did Leia involve herself when Hera’s position was under threat? And with this already fanciful new Senate, what, if anything, will they do about Thrawn’s return?

Grand Admiral Thrawn’s Plans on Dathomir Have Yet To Be Revealed

While the specifics of Season 2 and how it will unfold will remain a mystery for now, we have a pretty good sense of where it's going. Thrawn is maintaining his alliance with the Nightsisters and given the show made a point to namedrop Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) it seems likely this alliance will continue to hold weight into Season 2. Thrawn has always been cold and calculating, his end goals may elude us, but his desire for power and control is ever present. Season 2 will likely see a simultaneous struggle to bring Ahsoka and Sabine home, while also trying to track down and counter Thrawn before he can become more of a threat than he already is. Though given all the red tape and doubt we’ve seen already, it’s likely to be an uphill battle for the Rebels in more ways than one.

Stars Wars Has Found a New Jedi in Sabine

With Sabine making the choice to stay and help Ahsoka along with clearing the air between them, they’re likely to get that Jedi training back underway. It’s not like there’s much else to be doing on a mostly barren planet centuries worth of light years from home. Given the animated shows Ahsoka is based on and their fondness for training arcs, we’ll likely get to see Ahsoka put Sabine through the gauntlet next season while preparing her to really hone her connection with the Force. Ezra’s lightsaber is fully Sabine’s now that he’s moved on to a new one based on the design of his former Master, Kanan Jarrus. And with how she used the Force to help Ezra escape, it’s clear Sabine is feeling more comfortable with her Jedi skills than she ever was before. And given the threat they have to face when they get back home (or the one Baylan could be uncovering still on Peridea) she’ll need every tool she has at her disposal. This is not the end for Ahsoka (or Sabine), far from it. Season 1 was like a slow warm-up — a practice round to get the pieces in motion and see how this version of things would adapt between mediums. Now the real fight begins.