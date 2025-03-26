A little over a year after Lucasfilm confirmed a sequel season of Ahsoka was being developed, there’s great news from one of its stars about how far it has gone. On Instagram, Eman Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger, quietly confirmed that filming on Ahsoka Season 2 has begun by sharing his buddy Josh Hash’s post on his story. This comes ahead of the upcoming and highly anticipated Star Wars Celebration panel set for April 18-20 this year at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center near Tokyo, Japan.

If you missed Esfandi’s Instagram story post, don't fret, as the update can be seen on Star Wars Holocron’s X (formerly Twitter) page below. It features an image of the actor about to pop a bottle of champagne, likely to celebrate the start of his podcast Keepers of the Fire and filming on Ahsoka's new chapter, given the attached message. Congratulating Esfandi on his latest feats, Hash penned:

“Congrats @emanesfandi on launching your podcast @keepersofthefire & kicking off ahsoka season 2,” adding a party emoji.

The filming update may seem a bit earlier than what fans expected. Last December, Season 2 of Ahsoka was scheduled to begin production this spring, precisely in April, in the U.K. to where it was relocated. The move to that part of the world indicates a departure from the methods used for the first season of the Star Wars series, which was filmed entirely on Los Angeles' cutting-edge “volume stages” at Manhattan Beach Studios. Season 1 premiered on August 22, 2023, with the first two episodes and ran until October 3.

‘Ahsoka’ Season 2 Will Be Even More Epic Than Its Prequel Chapter

Comprising eight episodes, Ahsoka Season 1 was a huge success. It received high viewership, with the first episode having 14 million views in the five days following its release, making it the most-watched title on Disney+ during the week of its launch. The series also earned generally positive reviews from critics, which no doubt contributed to its speedy renewal.

While official details about Ahsoka Season 2 are mostly hush-hush, it was previously revealed that Lucasfilm will utilize “multiple different film techniques” compared to Season 1. Also, a few casting updates have been announced: Game of Thrones star Rory McCann has joined as Baylan Skoll, replacing the late Ray Stevenson in the role. There has also been chatter about the season possibly featuring Natalie Portman’s Padmé Amidala, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

As of this writing, Ahsoka Season 2 has no premiere date, but filming is already underway. Stay tuned to Collider for more information, and catch up on Season 1 on Disney+.