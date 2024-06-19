The Big Picture Rosario Dawson hints at juicy details for Ahsoka Season 2, but filming dates remain elusive.

At FanExpo Boston, Collider's Steve Weintraub caught up with Rosario Dawson, the actress behind Ahsoka Tano, for an in-depth panel conversation about the hit series Ahsoka and what fans might expect moving forward. While the first season left audiences with a mix of thrilling conclusions and tantalising cliffhangers, Dawson provided some intriguing insights — though specifics about a second season remain under wraps.

Dawson revealed that despite her persistent questioning, series creator Dave Filoni has not confirmed any specific dates for new episodes. When asked directly about when the confirmed second season would start filming, Dawson shared:

"You know what's so messed up about that, that's the question I asked him the most, and that's the thing he's not been forthcoming about. He told me a lot of other details that you would find very juicy that I cannot repeat, but I was totally tantalized to hear. I have to say, it was right when we did this panel with Hayden Christensen and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in LA and he's just like, 'I was not expecting this,' like he just starts going on. 'I didn't outline…' He's saying all this stuff and there was this security guard not that far from us, and I was like, 'if he can read lips, we're in trouble.' But I can tell you, I asked a million times when we were gonna be shooting and suddenly that was the one thing he didn't hear."

Weintraub noted that Filoni has the opportunity to pursue various creative directions, emphasising that if Filoni is writing it, there's a good chance it’s being made. Dawson acknowledged this, adding, "I mean, that was sort of announced. They already said that. So that's what's happening. I just don't have any other details."

Rosario Dawson Has Loved Her Journey as Ahsoka Tano

Reflecting on her journey as Ahsoka, Dawson fondly recalled various memorable scenes and episodes, especially those involving longtime friend Hayden Christensen. The duo's history dates back to their teenage years, adding a layer of personal nostalgia to their on-screen interactions.

"I’ve known Hayden since we were teenagers. This year, it's 30 years since we filmed Kids, next year will be the 30-year anniversary of it coming out. I met him in acting class that summer when Kids was in theaters. And then just a few years later, he got Anakin, and then we did a film together a few years after that. So there's these pictures that Dave talks about, that blew his mind to see us as young people, knowing each other. So doing these scenes with him…

Dawson also reminisced about the surreal experience of recording at Skywalker Ranch on a previous project, before she was in Star Wars, and working alongside legends like Mark Hamill, who appeared in The Book of Boba Fett as a de-aged version of Luke Skywalker, alongside Dawson's Ahsoka.

"We recorded Rent, we recorded all the songs, at Skywalker Ranch," revealed Dawson. "So I had this weird 'degrees of separation' thing with Star Wars for so long. But I didn't even dream of it. It wasn't even something you could have imagined. I just thought that was just cool that somehow what I got to do for a living got me close to something so tremendous.

Dawson continued, sharing some magical moments on set and personal highlights from her time portraying Ahsoka.

"So to be in those scenes with him…you can see there's video, they put me on blast, of freaking out working with Mark Hamill, and I was like, 'I get it, Plo Koon should be dead. It didn't make any sense, but they wrote Plo Koon.' So I was like, 'I'm gonna take it for what it is, maybe they figured out something, it's a Force ghost. I don't understand what's happening.' And then he's there, and I've since done a couple more things with him. So I played it a little cooler. We did a reading of Fright Night recently and we did a reading of It's a Wonderful Life and he does this little joker laugh, and we freak out, melt, and it's awesome. But that was just magical. Being able to name Grogu, doing the Force, I think the first time, doing that with the stone, and how they made that happen was just unbelievable. All of it. It just blows my mind. Every second of every day is magic."

As fans eagerly await official news about the next chapter in Ahsoka's story, Rosario Dawson's enthusiasm offers a comforting promise to the fandom: the Force remains strong with this series, and the adventures of Ahsoka Tano are far from over. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

