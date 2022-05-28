With production now underway on the Disney+ series Ahsoka, it was only a matter of time before audiences got their first look at the brand new Star Wars show. At the Mando+ panel at Star Wars Celebration, executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, along with series star Rosario Dawson and Chopper, the beloved droid from teh animated Rebels series, were on hand to present an exclusive first look at the series, shared only with Celebration attendees.

As production has only just begun, the snippet wasn't long, but revealed footage of Dawson as Ahsoka Tano from behind, both in temples and unidentified landscapes, as well as on the Ghost, the ship many Star Wars fans have come to know and love from Rebels. Shots of an HK-47 droid were also seen, and in perhaps the most exciting bit of news, fans were treated to a shot of Hera Syndulla, the captain of the Ghost, from behind, who was last seen at the end of Rebels and has long been a fan-favorite character. The footage ended with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) looking fondly at a live-action version of the mural she painted in Rebels, staring fondly at the painted Ghost crew, including Ezra Bridger, whose disappearance was a focal point of Rebels, and seems to be the focal point of Ahsoka as well.

While Bordizzo's casting as Sabine was announced a while back, fans will be ecstatic to see the return of Hera Syndulla, and the possibility of seeing other, much-beloved Rebels characters as well. While the plot of Ahsoka is still being held tightly under wraps, this first looks points the series in an exciting direction sure to give fans the ride of a lifetime.

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as the teenage apprentice of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker. Their friendship was developed over the course of the show's seven seasons, and will now make the move to live action as well. Hayden Christensen, who most recently reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set to appear as the Skyguy to Dawson's Snips in the series.

In addition to Dawson and Christensen, Bordizzo stars as Sabine Wren, a young Mandalorian artist and rebel that Ahsoka first encountered during the events of Star Wars: Rebels. At the end of the series, the two of them were leaving Lothal behind to go in search of their friend Ezra, who had disappeared into parts unknown with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Also included in the cast are Ivanna Sakhno and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in thus-far undisclosed roles, as well as Ray Stevenson, who previously appeared in both The Clone Wars and Rebels as Mandalorian warrior Gar Saxon. It's not expected, however, that he will be bringing his animated counterpart to live action. Instead his role is being described as a "villainous admiral."

Ahsoka will hit Disney+ sometime in 2023.

