Today, Disney+ released a video teasing the highly anticipated content that the Mickey Mouse streaming platform has in store fore us in 2023. Since the clip is short, we only got glimpses of the upcoming titles including Loki, Peter Pan & Wendy, and The Mandalorian. However, one blink-and-you’ll-miss frame stood out among the others: A shot from Ahsoka, a highly anticipated series from the Star Wars universe that still doesn’t have a specific release window announced.

Since we are yet to get a trailer for Ahsoka, this clip marks the first time that footage from the series is made available online. The frame showcases Rosario Dawson in character, and while it’s perfectly acceptable to whine over how short the clip is, we can’t complain about the fact that Ahsoka Tano looks incredible as usual and the costume is thought out to the very last detail.

Earlier this year, at the Star Wars Celebration event held in May, early footage from Ahsoka was shown to audience members, but so far all that Lucasfim shared with the attendees hasn’t been made available for wider audiences to watch. We told you all about it in this article, though, so for now we’ll have to make do with that.

Image via Disney+

2022 Was a Great Year For Ahsoka

Even though Ahsoka’s release window is still blurry, fans of the character don’t have much to complain about. Back in October, Disney+ released Tales of the Jedi, an animated series that brought Ahsoka front and center to explore the character’s origins along with Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and many others. The character has also permeated the Star Wars universe across Disney+ series as Rosario Dawson guest starred as the character in all her white lightsaber glory in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and in The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as the teenage apprentice of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker. Their friendship was developed over the course of the show's seven seasons, and will now make the move to live action as well. Hayden Christensen, who most recently reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set to make a guest appearance in the new series.

Disney+ premieres Season 1 of Ahsoka in 2023. A specific release window is yet to be announced.

You can check out the Disney+ teaser below: