The Big Picture Ahsoka Tano is back in the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, and Funko has released a new collection of figures to celebrate.

The Funko collection features Ahsoka Tano, as well as other characters from Star Wars: Rebels, including Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper.

The series follows Ahsoka's hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, accompanied by Sabine, Hera, and potentially other characters like Professor Huyang, with a threat from both old and new adversaries.

At long last, Ahsoka Tano has returned. The newest Star Wars series, Ahsoka, premiered on Disney+ today, and to celebrate the return of everyone's favorite snippy former Jedi, Funko has released a new range of figures, which Collider can exclusively reveal now. Though the show may be named after the Togrutan Jedi-turned-Rebel, the new Funko collection features not only Ahsoka Tano, but some of her oldest, dearest friends as well.

Looking more serious than we're used to seeing her, the new collection includes a cloaked Ahsoka figure weilding her signature dual lightsabers. From the outset, Ahsoka has felt like a spiritual successor to the animated series Star Wars: Rebels with characters like Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and of course Hera's droid Chopper all making an appearance in the show. The Rebels trio have all made the jump to the new Funko collection as well. The Sabine figure is even glow-in-the-dark, something the Mandalorian artist would no doubt be very proud of.

Also releasing today are figures of Professor Huyang, who first appeared in animated form in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, working alongside Jedi Padawans as they construct their first lightsabers. Most intriguingly, Funko has also released a figure of a new character, named Marrok. Described as an "inquisitorial mercenary," this character made a brief appearance in the Ahsoka trailer, though what role they will play in the narrative at large remains to be seen.

Image via Funko

What Is Ahsoka About?

Set concurrently with The Mandalorian, Ahsoka follows the titular Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who went missing during the events of Star Wars: Rebels, along with the Jedi Ezra Bridger (played in live-action by Eman Esfandi). She is joined in her search for the Grand Admiral by Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and by the looks of things in the trailer, Professor Huyang (David Tennant, reprising his Clone Wars role) is also along for the ride.

But things are not as easy as they may seem, with adversaries both old and new posing a threat to Ahsoka on her search. When Ahsoka first appeared in live-action, in the Season 2 episode of The Mandalorian, titled "The Jedi," she was facing off against Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who might know something about where Thrawn is hiding. Also posing a threat are Baylon Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), Force users whose connection to the Dark side is, as of right now, a mystery. Finally, if this teaser is anything to go by, Ahsoka will also be haunted by the memory of her former master, Anakin Skywalker.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka are streaming now on Disney+. The new Funko Pop! figures are available to order now. Check out more images below: