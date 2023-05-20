Ahsoka will serve as a direct continuation of Star Wars: Rebels, an animated television series about a crew of misfits who eventually become a family after the Force brings them together. Mary Elizabeth Winstead is set to play Hera Syndulla, one of the main characters from Rebels, in the upcoming live-action show. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress is incredibly excited about bringing Syndulla to life, explaining that having a completely fleshed out backstory for her character served as a really strong base for her performance. Here's what Winstead had to say about playing Hera:

Having a character who's already existed and has such a rich history on something like Rebels, as an actor, it's incredible, because sometimes we're tasked with creating our own backstories or trying to flesh out a character that doesn't really have that much on the page. And so to play a character that has season after season of storylines and complex histories with everyone in their life and relationships and experiences was really something I've never experienced quite like that. To have Rebels to refer to, and to have (Dave Filoni) to speak to about it every day on set, was a real luxury for sure.

Given how the upcoming story will take place in the galaxy far, far away, plenty of secrecy surrounds the plot of the series. However, some details have been disclosed during recent months, including a first trailer presented during last month's Star Wars Celebration. The main antagonist from Rebels, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), will be making his live-action debut when he returns to make life complicated for the characters of Ahsoka. It remains to be seen how he survived the fate he suffered during the finale of the animated series, but before that, the former Jedi has to worry about how she'll stop such an intelligent foe.

Ahsoka has been looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn for some time, as established during her live-action introduction in the second season of The Mandalorian. But she wasn't looking for him out of anger or revenge, as the protagonist of the upcoming series has a much more personal reason for finding the space tyrant. Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) was a young Jedi apprentice and the main character of Rebels. During the finale of the animated story, Ezra disappeared alongside Thrawn in a collapsing cruiser that was launched into light speed. If the villain is back, could there be a chance for the young man to be out there?

Could Ahsoka Tano Be Headed Towards the Big Screen?

Ever since The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ back in 2019, a larger narrative was beginning to plant its roots within the Star Wars universe. Dave Filoni's corner of the galaxy has remained on television up until this point, but there are plans for something bigger to be produced. During Star Wars Celebration, it was reported that Filoni will direct a movie meant for theatrical release, serving as the conclusion for the story told across The Mandalorian and all of its spin-offs. A release date for the film hasn't been set yet, but it won't be long before Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) can be seen in theatres.

