Spectre 2 is reporting in! Back in September, we heard rumors that actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead would be taking on the role of Hera Syndulla in the upcoming Ahsoka series, and now other sites (Bespin Bulletin) are reporting that they have also heard that she will indeed be playing the Twi'lek general and captain of the beloved Ghost.

Earlier this year, Winstead was revealed to have been cast in the series, which stars Rosario Dawson in the title role of former Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano. At the time details of Winstead's role were being kept under wraps, but the fact that she's roughly the right age to play Hera Sydnulla at this point in the timeline—roughly ten years after the end of Star Wars: Rebels—had some fans speculating if she was going to take on the beloved character in live-action.

At Star Wars Celebration this past spring, it was revealed that Hera Syndulla would be making her live-action debut in Ahsoka, when the character was shown from behind for just a moment. With Natashia Liu Bordizzo signed on to play Sabine Wren, and Ahsoka on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, the series was already shaping up to be a continuation of the hit animated series Rebels. If the rumors are true about Winstead's casting as Hera, it's now looking like the series will be a Ghost family reunion.

In addition to Dawson, Winstead, and Bordizzo, the series also features Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson in mystery roles, as well as Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. Most notably, Hayden Christensen has also been tapped to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker for the series, a part that he most recently played in the hit Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Because the series is set over five years after the death of Anakin Skywalker, it's possible that Christensen's appearances will be kept to flashbacks, looking back to the days when Ahsoka was his apprentice. Which does beg the question, if we do wind up getting flashbacks to the Clone Wars, what are the chances we get a little cameo from Obi-Wan Kenobi himself—and Winstead's real-life partner—Ewan McGregor? Maybe not, but it's certainly nice to dream.

Ahsoka will premiere in 2023, but in the meantime, you can tune into The Mandalorian when the series returns for Season 3 in March. Check out our interview with Rosario Dawson from earlier this year below: