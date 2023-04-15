Fans of Star Wars: Rebels and the franchise as a whole are anxiously awaiting the release of the new Disney+ series Ahsoka. Bringing new characters into the world of Star Wars while also being our first live-action look at some of our all-time favorite characters, Ahsoka is really bringing Dave Filoni's vision to life. His work in Clone Wars and Rebels has fans excited to see vision translated into live-action format and one of the characters we've been waiting to meet is Sabine Wren.

In Ahsoka, Sabine is brought to life by the incredible Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Collider's own Steve Weintraub caught up with Bordizzo on the press line after the panel presentation to discuss the highly anticipated series. She talked about her excitement for the series and what episode she's most excited for fans to see: "Episode 1, let's just get it started! Yeah, Episode 1." But something that Bordizzo really made clear was that fans of both Star Wars in general and Rebels will be excited, but that the show also has something for new fans to enjoy as well. When asked about what surprised her about Filoni's writing in the season as a whole (given that Filoni wrote all eight episodes), Bordizzo talked about how the writing caters to both new and old fans.

"Well there’s just so much history with these characters, so there’s just so much subtext, which is very unique to this show because there is an existing fanbase, and then there’s also a whole bunch of fans that are completely clueless right now that will become fans," Bordizzo said. "So we had to cater to both, so the writing was very specific in doing so, and giving away enough that it’s an homage to what the fans already know, but not being so cryptic that new fans can’t understand it. So it was a very interesting balance to strike."

The Intensity of Ahsoka

Fans of Rebels know what it means to have this team back together and to have Thrawn (who was recently announced to be played by Lars Mikkelsen) in the thick of it. But Bordizzo's comments on what is surprising about the behind-the-scenes of making a show like Ahsoka is telling fans of what is at stake.

The panel and Bordizzo's comments about the behind-the-scenes creation of Ahsoka prove one thing: This show isn't keeping holding anything back. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is a fierce warrior, and we know that. So knowing that the filming was "intense" does give us a look into it. "I think just how intense it is. We dive really deep [into] the struggles that each character goes through, and we don’t hold back on that at all."

The emotional core of Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra (who we still haven't seen yet), and our favorite characters is so important. Knowing that the series will explore the struggles of the characters we know and love is exciting for fans of Rebels, and we can't wait to see what Ahsoka has in store for us. And neither can Bordizzo's family—when asked who was most excited? It's her father. "Oh my god, well my dad’s really excited because he’s a big Star Wars fan," she said. "But I have to say a lot of my friends have popped out of the woodwork as huge Star Wars fans and I had no idea. So that’s been really fun, they’re everywhere!"

Don't miss the rest of our coverage from Star Wars Celebration, and check out the new teaser trailer for Ahsoka down below.