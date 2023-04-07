For those who have been missing a particularly...snippy former Jedi apprentice, then the wait is almost over. At Star Wars Celebration Europe, the cast and creatives of Ahsoka took the stage to tease the upcoming series and get fans excited for the Rosario Dawson-starring project. One of the many things revealed at the hour-long panel was a brand-new poster for the show, which teases in August.

The new series will follow Ahsoka Tano (Dawson), following up the plot set up for her in the second season of The Mandalorian, where she was searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Those who saw Star Wars: Rebels will remember that at the end of the series Thrawn went missing into parts unknown with Jedi Knight Ezra Bridger, with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren heading out at the very end of the series, after the fall of the Empire, to find them again. Ahsoka Tano made the jump to live action in Season 2 of The Mandalorian before later appearing in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Who Is in the Ahsoka Series?

With the plot following on from the end of Star Wars: Rebels, naturally the cast will include live-action versions of characters from the animated series. Natasha Liu Bordizzo has been tapped to play Mandalorian artist Sabine Wren, while Eman Esfandi will play Ezra Bridger. It has been confirmed Mary Elizabeth Winstead is a part of the cast, reportedly playing pilot of the Ghost Hera Syndulla. Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson have also been cast in the series, but in undisclosed roles.

As another exciting note for Ahsoka fans — and Anakin Skywalker fans — is the fact that Hayden Christensen will be reprising his role as the former Jedi Knight in the series, only a year after playing the part in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, Ahsoka was first introduced as Anakin Skywalker's apprentice, and the two have never shared a scene in live-action. Given the series' post-Return of the Jedi setting, this points at either a flashback or a possible Force ghost appearance — or possibly both.

In addition to Ahsoka, Star Wars fans can look forward to a host of new series and new seasons of old favorites on Disney+. Both Andor Season 2 and the new High Republic-set The Acolyte are both currently in production, while the new series Skeleton Crew recently wrapped filming.

Ahsoka premieres August 2023 on Disney+. Check out the poster below: