While she might be no Jedi, beloved Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano is going to soon become the star of her own series, appropriately named Ahsoka. The day that this becomes a reality is closer than ever now as the upcoming Disney+ series has officially begun production.

The announcement came from the Star Wars Twitter page, which showed a picture of a director's chair with the titular character's name written across the back, with the hat that is synonymous with Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels creator Dave Filoni resting on the side. Having made her debut in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars The Clone Wars, also directed by Filoni, he is the creator of the character and has a hand in every series that she has appeared in, including being the director of the episode where she made her first live-action appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, who will be reprising her role in the upcoming series. Filoni will serve as the writer of the upcoming series.

Details of the series haven't officially been shared. It is known that it will follow her appearance in The Mandalorian, though fans have been theorizing what exactly the show will be about, since she mentioned that she was searching for Admiral Thrawn during her appearance in the series. This, along with Natasha Liu Bordizzo being cast in a starring role as Star Wars: Rebels character Sabine Wren, points to the series following up on the ending of Rebels, which saw the villainous Admiral and series protagonist, Ezra Bridger, vanish into space. The series' logo also resembles the Worlds Between Worlds, a plane of existence within the Force that links all of time and space together, which was introduced in Rebels, not only pointing to a greater connection to that series but also to the possibility that this enigmatic realm will be further explored in the series.

Ahsoka Tano was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan and was a primary character in The Clone Wars. Upon her first appearance and the early days of the series, the character was divisive, but thanks to her strong development over the course of the show's seven seasons, she has turned into one of the series' most popular and beloved characters. Fans have been excited to see be the focus of a series.

Hayden Christensen will also be appearing in the series, reprising his prequel role as Ahsoka's former master, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, a role he will also return to in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series set to arrive on Disney+. Other cast members for the Ahsoka series along with Dawson, Bordizzo, and Christensen include Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson, both of who have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Ahsoka is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2023. You can see the tweet announcing the start of the series production down below.

