The first reactions for the new Disney+ series Ahsoka have been released, the first impressions of the show are largely positive with praise going to the storytelling and the performances, particularly those of stars Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who play the titular character and her protégé Sabine Wren. Acclaim was also given to creator Dave Filoni's dedication and love of the characters he has created, and the world-building, although it was noted that some casual Star Wars fans may find the show slightly confusing due to the depth of knowledge required for certain aspects of the series.

In addition to Dawson and Bordizzo, Ahsoka includes the live-action appearances of Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), alongside newcomers to the Star Wars universe Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). After reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the Emmy-nominated Obi-Wan Kenobi, he will be returning for the new series—which is a necessity, given how close Snips and Skyguy were in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

How Does Ahsoka Stack Up to Other Star Wars Series?

Collider's Steve Weintraub was "impressed with the action" and the story told in the first two episodes, adding that it's "super easy to follow" even for those who haven't seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels:

Gizmodo's Germain Lussier felt the show had a "lot of potential", noting the ties that the show had back to Rebels in particular, but felt the show was "oddly flat" at times, while Total Film's Molly Edwards thought the show had "classic Star Wars vibes" with added freshness, and adding that the "complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine" was a highlight.

Forbes' Jeff Conway described the two-episode premiere as a "true visual spectacle" and Dawson's performance as "phenomenal," while ComicBook.com's Joe Schmidt saw the series as the "sequel to Rebels fans have waited for", but cautioned that he could see where casual fans may be lost with the lore.

Decider's Meghan O'Keefe praised creator Filoni for "lovingly bringing his rebels to life" while praising Bordizzo's Sabine as the "early MVP" of the show, with Inverse's Jacob Kleinman added that the "plot moves pretty fast" and praised the villains for being "terrifying and fascinating".

On a more cautious note, Buzzfeed's Jonathan Sim thought the show offered a mixed bag, but that the series showed potential, while The Hollywood Reporter's Brian Davids enjoyed that the series was focused on "one grand story".

