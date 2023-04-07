We now know when the next Star Wars series will arrive on Disney+. At Star Wars Celebration Europe, it was announced that Ahsoka, the latest spin-off of The Mandalorian series, which stars Rosario Dawson in the title role will premiere in August.

Though the series only went into production last spring, Dawson made her Star Wars debut as Ahsoka Tano in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, in an episode entitled 'The Jedi.' There, she advises Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) on the best recourse for training the young Force-sensitive Grogu in the ways of the Jedi. She also appeared briefly in the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Ahsoka Tano made her first appearance in Star Wars as the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Affectionately known as "Snips," she was played by Ashley Eckstein, and was arguably the central character of the entire series. It will be interesting to see how Ahsoka and Anakin's dynamic is carried over to live action. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in prequel films Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith, and who reprised it in Obi-Wan Kenobi, was announced as part of the cast for Ahsoka last October.

Who Is in Ahsoka?

While its likely Christensen's role will be limited to flashbacks—the series takes place over five years after the death of Darth Vader on the second Death Star—that doesn't mean Anakin's is the only familiar face that audiences will see. Natasha Liu Bordizzo also stars in the series as Sabine Wren, a character who first made her appearance in Star Wars: Rebels. The end of that series saw her and Ahsoka searching for their friend Ezra Bridger. Ezra himself will also make an appearance in the series, played by Eman Esfandi. A short Ahsoka teaser shown at Star Wars Celebration 2022 also teased that pilot Hera Syndulla will be making an appearance in the series, reportedly to be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The roles of the rest of the cast are being kept far more mysterious. Though Ivanna Sakhno has been a part of the cast for some time, just how she fits into the story is being kept under wraps. Also joining the cast is Ray Stevenson, whose role is also somewhat mysterious, though it was revealed he would be playing a "villainous admiral."

Ahsoka will hit Disney+ in August 2023.