Ahsoka might bring a fan-favorite Mandalorian warrior to live-action, as Disney is reportedly looking for an actress to play Sabine Wren in the upcoming series. The young Mandalorian Sabine was introduced in Star Wars Rebels, where she played a key part in the rebel team of the Ghost starship.

While reporting on Marvel’s What If..? premiere on Disney+, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that sources connected to Lucasfilm confirmed the studio was looking for an actress to play Sabine opposite to Rosario Dawson’s titular character. Dawson showed up as Ahsoka during the second season of The Mandalorian, marking the first live-action version of The Clone Wars young Jedi. So, the casting of Sabine would fit Star Wars’ new creative direction, in which the lines between animation and live-action are getting blurred in favor of a cohesive shared universe.

After the success of The Mandalorian, Disney announced plans to produce several new Star Wars series, including Ahsoka. While most of these shows lack a release date and further plot details, the next few years will surely be exciting for Star Wars fans.

At the end of 2021, The Mandalorian’s first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, will bring back Temuera Morrison as the beloved bounty hunter, followed by Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand. A third season of The Mandalorian was also confirmed by Disney, with no release window attached to it. After The Book of Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Rogue One’s prequel Andor and Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As news of Ahsoka surfaces, you can expect to read all about it here, at Collider.

