The Star Wars universe will continue to expand on Disney+ later this summer with the release of Ahsoka, a live-action spin-off series. And there’s plenty to look forward to as the show is set to feature an onslaught of villains, such as Ivanna Sakhno as the mysterious Shin Hati, a force user that will be going head-to-head with Ahsoka. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sakhno gave further insight into what to expect from her character in the show.

"Shin is quite an intense and ambitious Force-wielder," Sakhno said. "She is very skilled in lightsaber combat. She is a new character, so I don't want to give away too much of who Shin is, as I would love the audience to be able to discover her." The character's mysterious nature comes as no surprise, given the franchise’s secretive nature toward its villains in the past. However, Sakhno promises that Shin Hati will still deviate from other dark-side users from other installments.

While specific details on the character’s backstory remain under wraps, Sakhno does assure that Shin Hati will still have a three-dimensional side and hopes that audiences will be able to understand the motivations behind her actions. "I hope that despite her darkness of a character, we're able to also expand our understanding of that darkness within someone and the reason behind it. I love her. I really care so much about her, and I feel like it's my job to take care of her and protect her," she added. If her action scenes from the trailer are any indication, Shin Hati could serve as another memorable foe in a franchise best known for its iconic villains.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Will Feature Backstory for This Key Thrawn Associate From 'The Mandalorian'

The Beloved Star Wars Character Finally Gets Her Long Overdue Spin-Off

Ahsoka first made her grand entry into the Star Wars universe as Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan with the release of the animated spin-off series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which remains one of the most popular shows in the franchise. Given the series' popularity, Ahsoka quickly skyrocketed into popularity, becoming one of the most popular characters in the franchise. After years of speculation, she finally made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian, where she was portrayed by Rosario Dawson. With a new live-action show on the way, fans have much to look forward to as it promises to include plot threads from Star Wars Rebels, another animated series that featured the character. Until then, fans can continue to speculate until the series finally makes its long-awaited debut later this summer.

Ahsoka has no set release date, but expect the series to debut sometime this August. Until then, check out the official trailer for the upcoming series below.