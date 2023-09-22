Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 6.

In Part Six of the Ahsoka series, the climactic reunion between Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) finally transpires. But their reunion is likely to be eclipsed by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) – two Force-wielding mercenaries who have been tailing Sabine because they wish to destroy both her and Ezra. However, even though Baylan and Shin are highly skilled assailants, it would be unwise to underestimate Sabine and Ezra, who have both been trained by worldly and unorthodox Jedi Masters, during a time when the Jedi Order no longer existed. Baylan describes Ezra as a "Bokken Jedi," who was "trained in the wild after the (Jedi) Temple fell." So, what makes this breed of Bokken Jedi different from the traditional Jedi from the days of the Republic?

How Did Bokken Jedi Come About?

During the days of the Republic when tens of thousands of Jedi were keepers of peace and justice in the galaxy, the possibility of the long-deceased Sith resurrecting seemed like a laughable thought. But really, it was the Jedi’s reluctance to acknowledge the darkness that was growing under their noses that partly led to their downfall. By no means did the Jedi deserve their destruction, they were an Order rich with history and heroes who devoted their lives to selflessness and compassion for others. Despite their flaws, the Jedi will always remain distinct from the Sith because while the Sith take the quick and easy path to greed, the Jedi strive tirelessly to remain on the light side of the Force. Still, part of the reason why the Jedi of old fell victim to Darth Sidious’s (Ian McDiarmid) clutches was because they refused to adapt to the changing times. Whereas Bokken Jedi realized that in order to survive in the climate of Imperial rein, they needed to adapt themselves to the changing galaxy. Outdated Jedi rules needed to be broken, and faith in Jedi textbooks was traded for pure faith in the Force.

Ezra Bridger’s Jedi Master, Kanan Jarrus (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.) began as a traditional Jedi Padawan, but then spent the majority of his life as a Bokken Jedi. Kanan was raised in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, but back then he was known as Caleb Dume, which was his birth name. When the Jedi fell and the Empire rose, Kanan was still only a Padawan, apprentice to Jedi Master Depa Billaba. When their Clone comrades turned on them during Order 66, Depa sacrificed herself so that Kanan could escape to safety. Needless to say, the Jedi Purge and the death of his Master affected Kanan deeply. Although he survived and found a new family many years later with the Twi’lek rebel operative – Hera Syndulla (voiced by Vanessa Marshall) and their small band of rebels – Sabine Wren (voiced by Tiya Sircar), Garazeb Orrelios (voiced by Steve Blum), Chopper (voiced by Dave Filoni), and Ezra Bridger (voiced by Taylor Gray), it did take some convincing for Kanan to restore his connection to the Force. It also took some convincing for Kanan to take Ezra on as his Padawan, for Kanan’s belief in the Jedi had been greatly shaken.

Bokken Jedi Learn Through Experience, Rather Than Textbooks

However, after some reluctance, Kanan conceded to train Ezra, gradually realizing that training someone to be a Jedi doesn’t necessarily mean that they need to be schooled in Jedi protocol or sacred Jedi texts. Rather; experience, failure, moral support, compassion, and spontaneity became the building blocks of Ezra’s Jedi training. Due to Kanan’s own limited Jedi training, and the serious lack of resources available in order to teach a person about the ways of the Force, Kanan had to get creative. This is what Baylan meant by Bokken Jedi being trained in the wild. After Darth Sidious took control of the galaxy, the vast majority of Jedi Temples were taken over and exploited by the Empire. Unlike training a Padawan in the safety of a Jedi Temple training dojo, Ezra’s training ‘in the wild’ meant that he couldn’t properly prepare for the worst, but instead, learn on the job, follow Kanan’s lead, and adapt himself to the means of survival. So Ezra’s lightsaber training was conducted in the hull of Hera’s ship. Learning to connect to the living Force was taught sporadically between different missions. Most of Ezra’s training was acquired through hands-on experience. As rebels, Kanan and Ezra, and the rest of their crew would fight the Empire in any way they could, and during these fights, Ezra was able to test the breadth of his growing abilities with Kanan guiding him.

What makes Kanan one of the greatest Jedi in the Star Wars saga is his deep level of humility. He does not share the arrogance that the Jedi Masters of old once exhibited, rather, despite his strength and wisdom, he knew that he would always have new things to learn. Even though he was Ezra’s Master, Kanan loved learning things from Ezra too. Kanan also allowed himself to have romantic feelings for Hera, he did not suppress or deny them, nor did he fixate on the old Jedi's rules against attachment. Kanan loved Hera unconditionally, he opened his heart fully to her, but he was also prepared to let her go if the circumstances demanded it. Kanan was wise enough to not let his personal feelings get in the way of missions, nor did he let them compromise the safety of others.

Some of the Most Powerful Jedi Are Bokken Jedi

Arguably, you could say that all surviving Jedi who were trained after the Jedi Purge are examples of Bokken Jedi, since their training could no longer rely on rule books and Jedi protocols, all they had was their connection to the Force. This runs true for Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) Jedi training on Dagobah with Master Yoda (Frank Oz) in Star Wars: Episode 5 – Empire Strikes Back. Firstly, there are very obvious differences between Yoda from the Republic era, and the Yoda we see in exile on Dagobah. When Yoda used to be the Grand Master of the Jedi, he was stoic, serious, impersonal, grave, critical. But when Luke meets the old Jedi Master on Dagobah two decades later, Yoda is goofy and playful. And despite taking Luke’s Jedi training very seriously, Yoda does not refer to Jedi school books to teach, instead, he instructs Luke to deepen his connection to the Force, and as Luke runs through the swamps of Dagobah, his training is all very raw like a Bokken Jedi training in the wild. Yoda brings his Jedi teachings back to the basics. In his exile, Yoda had a lot of time for reflection about where the Jedi went wrong all those years ago. The Jedi Council were caught up on formalities and strict codes of old, but while on Dagobah Yoda relearned that for a Jedi there is only the Force.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is another example of perhaps not a Bokken Jedi, but a Bokken Force-user. Ahsoka lost faith in the Jedi Order before its collapse. After abandoning the Order, Ahsoka needed to learn how to survive on her own. She still exhibits many good qualities of the Jedi, compassion, kindness, and courage, but she steers clear of their rules and regulations. Which suited her apprentice Sabine Wren, just fine, since Sabine is notorious for doing things her way. Sabine also shares Ahsoka’s hearty resilience, which is a necessity for Bokken Jedi who must be able to overcome the toughest of hardships and possess a willingness to live.

A Bokken Jedi's Greatest Ally Is the Force

Resourcefulness is another integral characteristic of a Bokken Jedi. They must use what limited resources they have and trust that is all they need, which is a recurring theme in Star Wars. In Star Wars Rebels, Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by Stephen Stanton) tells Ezra: "What you need, you already have." And in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Leia (Carrie Fisher) says to Rey (Daisy Ridley): "We have everything we need." Rey is one more example of a Bokken Jedi with sporadic training who mostly unearthed her abilities in the midst of a fight. Bokken Jedi did not have the privilege of growing up in charming and secure Jedi Temples, but the success of Ezra, Luke, and Rey's unconventional training out 'in the wild' goes to show that they never needed the glitz and the glamor of Coruscant's Jedi Temple. They just needed their faith in the Force, faith in their Jedi Masters and friends, and most importantly – faith in themselves.