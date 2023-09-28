Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 7.

The Big Picture C-3PO's brief appearance in Ahsoka highlights the ongoing issue of droid discrimination in the Star Wars universe. Despite being helpful and a hero of the Rebellion, he is referred to as a "mere droid," showing the unjust treatment droids face.

Throughout the Star Wars franchise, droids are shown to be capable beings with their own opinions and volition. They are effective, full of personality, and even save the lives of the main characters. Yet, they still face mistreatment and demeaning attitudes from both enemies and supposed allies.

Droids play vital roles in the Star Wars galaxy, carrying society on their backs and performing essential tasks. Without them, major events and victories may not have occurred. Despite their sentience and contributions, droids are treated as replaceable and subject to unfair treatment, and it's time for them to receive the rights and respect they deserve.

Ahsoka brought back an original Star Wars character for a brief but important scene in Episode 7, "Dreams and Madness." C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) is instantly recognizable to anyone who has seen the films and most of the characters within the story. But with C-3PO's appearance, one of Star Wars' most tragic realities returns – droid discrimination. While being nothing but helpful, C-3PO, a hero of the Rebellion, is referred to as a "mere droid." This is not the first time, and will certainly not be the last, that the mechanical beings are rudely disregarded, but it is unjust. While there are many different droids in the Star Wars universe, each one is different, and many of the show's organic lifeforms ignore that truth. This series alone is full of a wide variety of creatures, with leading characters ranging from Togruta to humans to Twi'lek. But the galaxy's willingness to accept difference doesn't apply to droids.

Throughout the franchise, droids are shown to be capable beings with their own opinions and volition. From Huyang (David Tennant) to R2D2, these beings are effective, full of personality, and always good for a laugh, yet not even the supposed good guys of the New Republic mistreat and demean them. Perhaps this bitterness stems from the Rebuplic's enemies in the Clone Wars, but it's been decades, and the galaxy has since faced worse enemies. Huyang even saves Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) in the same episode. This prejudice has gone on too long to be ignored. Droids are a bright spot in the franchise and deserve better.

How Is C-3PO Mistreated in 'Ahsoka'?

Image via Disney+

As Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) faces trial for her actions, she seems doomed until C-3PO enters with a lifeline. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) recognizes the droid, respectfully inviting him into the meeting and hearing him out. C-3PO brings a message from none other than Senator Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), including evidence that suggests that Hera's mission was sanctioned, just not by the council. Earlier, when Hera sought permission, the New Republic refused to acknowledge the threat she wanted to fight. Though this evidence cannot clear Hera of acting against the council's vote, it does provide a sanction and calls into question the validity of a vote that didn't include all senators.

Though this changes things in Hera's favor, one senator is less than pleased. Senator Xiono (Nelson Lee), Hera's most vocal opponent, has an outburst, claiming the evidence is invalid simply because it came from a droid. Though C-3PO brushes off the insult, Chopper's (Dave Filoni) noises of protest can be heard in the room. As Chancellor, Mon Mothma ignores Xiono's targeted complaint and accepts the evidence, clearing Hera. But Xiono sulks. After the dismissal, C-3PO scoffs at being called a mere droid, but nothing more is said about the tasteless insult. Though most organic beings in the room treat C-3PO with the respect his position deserves, not to mention what his past actions earned, Xiono's words are concerning and go largely unacknowledged. Only Chopper attempts to stand up to the senator, showing how deep the ant-droid sentiment runs in the galaxy.

Prejudice Against Droids Isn't New to 'Ahsoka'

Star Wars is not new to this kind of treatment. Certainly, the heroics of R2D2 and C-3PO didn't get the same recognition as Han Solo (Harrison Ford) or Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the original trilogy. With examples ranging from simply being forgotten to the droid enslavement seen in The Mandalorian when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) journey to Plazir-15, droids just don't carry respect in the Star Wars universe. The beings carry society on their backs. After all, many rely on droids to translate, fly ships, and perform other basic tasks. From the very beginning of Star Wars, droids faced unfair treatment. They are refused service in the Mos Eisley Cantina in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, setting the tone for the rest of the franchise.

These beings are constantly viewed as replaceable, bought and sold without a thought, sometimes even taken apart for spare parts. Solo: A Star Wars Story takes the problem to another level, featuring L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), a droid who speaks out against the treatment of her kind and is ignored. But the hate for droids is never explained. Certainly, fans love the creatures. Perhaps, like Din Djarin's mistrust of droids, it goes back to the battle droids in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where the Separatists used droids in their army. However, this is an example of the mistreatment droids receive as their lives were deemed acceptable losses, unlike those belonging to organic lifeforms.

'Star Wars' Droids Deserve Better

Image via Disney+

Droids are, to an extent, subject to their programming, but that doesn't deprive them of personalities and opinions. C-3PO and Chopper are both droids but couldn't be more different, and it's not because one is a protocol droid while the other is an astromech. C-3PO follows the rules almost to a fault, while Chopper has an unquenchable desire to cause chaos. Yes, there is a certain amount of their existence tied to programming, but C-3PO tells Hera that helping her was his programming and his pleasure. The mere act of feeling pleasure proves that droids are sentient. Though, like C-3PO, many seem to derive joy from their assigned tasks, they show every sign of life, forming friendships, displaying humor, and making decisions for themselves, yet they are still mistreated.

Beyond the fact that they are living beings, whatever they are made out of, droids are essential to the galaxy. Without R2D2, Luke may never have left Tatooine, leaving the Rebellion without a Jedi. In this very episode, Ahsoka couldn't have defeated Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and made it to Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) without the assistance of Huyang from the ship. Droids have saved their friends more times than can be counted, and still, the overall feeling towards them in the galaxy is distrust, mistreatment, and prejudice. The next rebellion should be to gain the droids the rights they deserve.