While fans of the acclaimed Star Wars series, Ahsoka, await more details about its highly anticipated second season, Funko is treating them to a new wave of Pop figures inspired by the series. Ahsoka is a spin-off from The Mandalorian and premiered in August 2023 to high viewership and generally positive reviews. Season 1 wrapped in October of the same year, but fortunately, that’s not the end of the Disney+ production, as Season 2 is already in the works.

Per ComicBook, included in the latest Funko lineup are Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, Ezra Bridger, and Sabine Wren, all of which can be pre-ordered on Amazon for $12.99 each. This is definitely good news for fans, considering how long they have to wait for Ahsoka Season 2, which will premiere later than expected. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren, revealed the disappointing news earlier last month, adding that filming for the installment is not expected to commence until the summer of 2025. This implies that the upcoming season would most likely premiere in 2026, give or take.

Created by Dave Filoni for Disney+, Ahsoka sees Rosario Dawson portray the title character and reprise her role from The Mandalorian. She is joined by Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Eman Esfandi, Evan Whitten, Genevieve O'Reilly, Hayden Christensen, Ariana Greenblatt, Lars Mikkelsen and Anthony Daniels. Producer is John Bartnicki, while Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Carrie Beck and Colin Wilson executive produce.

What’s Holding up Filming for 'Ahsoka' Season 2?

Although Lucasfilm is moving ahead with Ahsoka Season 2, it appears that production won’t start until the upcoming featured movie The Mandalorian & Grogu from director Jon Favreau wraps filming. As announced by Dinsey:

“The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.”

Creator Filoni also said of the new season of the space fantasy series earlier this year:

“Because I’ve been writing [Ahsoka Season 2], things have clicked, and I have a much better idea about where things are going to go. I will say, I have an opening I really like quite a bit. I’m very excited about it for that picture. I’m excited about the potential of just doing it … Right now, my focus is clearly on [Ahsoka] as well as the rest of the galaxy and how it’s spinning.”

Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+, while its latest Funkos collection is available to pre-order here.

7 10 Ahsoka After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Release Date August 1, 2023 Creator Dave Filoni Cast Rosario Dawson , Hayden Christensen , Ray Stevenson , Mary Elizabeth Winstead Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

