Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 5.

The Big Picture Anakin Skywalker's character in Star Wars is shaped by tragedy, love, friendship, and intense emotions.

Hayden Christensen draws upon Matt Lanter's portrayal of Anakin Skywalker in The Clone Wars for his performance in Ahsoka, creating a perfect blend of the character.

The Clone Wars series enriches Anakin Skywalker's character, showing his emotional growth and compassionate side.

It is difficult to articulate the depth of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). His character is contoured by tragedy, love, friendship, loss, confusion, hope, and perhaps most importantly, his character is contoured by the way in which he feels everything so very intensely. Hayden Christensen did a phenomenal job of playing Anakin in the Star Wars prequels, but two films were not enough to really dive into Anakin’s multifaceted character. Star Wars: Episode 2 — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith depicted Anakin’s desires and fears, but it wasn’t until George Lucas and Dave Filoni created Star Wars: The Clone Wars series that we were able to really see every side of Anakin Skywalker.

Hayden Christensen Drew Upon Matt Lanter's Portrayal of Anakin Skywalker

Image via Disney+

Matt Lanter voiced Anakin in The Clone Wars, and he grasped the essence of Anakin’s emotional complexity superbly. Matt Lanter was able to portray Anakin when he was at his happiest, while also maintaining that dark edge to Anakin that seemed to always be haunting him. In the most recent episode of Ahsoka titled "The Shadow Warrior," Hayden Christensen reassumes his role as Anakin, and rather than just picking up where he left off from the prequels, Christensen draws upon Lanter’s portrayal of Anakin and combines the Anakin from The Clone Wars and the prequel live-action films, and the result was perfection.

During the Ahsoka episode where a sequence of Force visions thrusts Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Anakin into the past, we see Anakin at different stages throughout his life. But this Force vision belongs to Ahsoka, and so the Anakin we see is very much reminiscent of Ahsoka’s memories and impressions of Anakin. Anakin was Ahsoka’s Master during the Clone Wars, and thus far, only Matt Lanter had portrayed Anakin as a Jedi teacher. But in this episode of Ahsoka, Christensen embodies Lanter’s Anakin, portraying him as a Jedi teacher to Ahsoka and bringing those multidimensional aspects of Anakin to light.

'Ahsoka' Revealed Different Versions Of Anakin Skywalker

Image via Disney+

The merging of Matt Lanter and Hayden Christensen’s Anakins was incredibly satisfying. Ahsoka’s Force vision may have been Dave Filioni’s way of bringing The Clone Wars to live action, if only for just a few moments, but the transition was seamless, with Hayden Christensen adorned in his Jedi armor attire first revealed in Season 1 of The Clone Wars. The Force vision then changes and Anakin and Ahsoka are a little older, Anakin is now adorned in his Jedi robes, first revealed in Revenge of the Sith. And then all of a sudden he is morphing into Sith Anakin. Lastly, however, he resumes his role as the content Anakin we see for a few seconds during the finale of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. The episode encapsulated all of the different versions of Anakin because he’s never been one-dimensional, better yet we got to see Christensen bring these versions of Anakin to life in Ahsoka.

There's Nothing Wrong With the Star Wars Prequels' Version of Anakin

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Anakin we know of in Attack of the Clones was on the cusp between adolescence and adulthood, eager to prove himself and rise in the ranks of the Jedi Order. But one of Anakin’s weaknesses during this film was his impatience, and his Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) was reluctant to let Anakin become a fully-fledged Jedi Knight until he had exercised some self-restraint and patience – lest he ran away with his flighty emotions. But as a young, restless, and spirited man, Anakin resented Obi-Wan, believing that his Master was holding him back. Anakin whined and threw tantrums, but let’s not criticize him for that, because that’s what teenagers do – whine and have angry outbursts. And the silver lining in Star Wars is that its characters are not so different from us. This is why Anakin is at the heart of the Skywalker saga because he represents the complexities of human nature. Regardless of his unimaginable Jedi powers – his emotions are human, and we can relate to his turmoil. So before we chastise his whininess in Attack of the Clones, we should remember what we were like as teenagers.

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Finds the Balance Between Anakin and Vader

'The Clone Wars' Enriches Anakin Skywalker's Character

Image via Lucasfilm

What The Clone Wars was able to do with Anakin’s character was develop his emotional maturity and bridge the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Giving Anakin a Padawan not only helped Anakin to grow out of his childishness, but it also helped to show more of his compassionate and generous side. In the Prequels, we only see this side when Anakin is with Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman). But in The Clone Wars, Anakin’s kind heart is revealed through his interactions with Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and his Clone comrades. This, again, adds more depth to the tragedy of Anakin because his intense compassion and sensitivity make it incomprehensible to think that he’d ever become Darth Vader.