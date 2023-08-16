The Big Picture Star Wars Rebels is a masterfully crafted animated series that faithfully captures the essence of the original trilogy.

The show's importance to the Star Wars universe is evident from its characters crossing over into a live-action series and its connection to the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Rebels delves into sophisticated themes and complex character dynamics, with the episode "Jedi Night" offering the most emotional experience for anyone looking to understand the depths of the series.

Star Wars: Rebels is peak Star Wars. "But it's a cartoon," you might argue, but that's hardly a critique or limitation. Overseen by current Lucasfilm creative architect Dave Filoni, Rebels extracts the DNA of George Lucas's original trilogy, adapts it with reverent faithfulness, then extrapolates those basics into their richest possibilities. The franchise's most crucial ideas, themes, and moods are lavishly realized and facilitated by the backdrop of an animated medium, where all rules (and bets) are off. If you won't take my word for it, Rebels' importance to the wider Star Wars universe is glaring at this point. Several Rebels characters jumped from animation to live action for Ahsoka, Filoni's upcoming series focusing on former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a fan-favorite character who originated in animation. Moreover, Filoni intimated in an interview that Ahsoka continues Rebels' dangling plot threads.

It's in every Star Wars fan's best interest to give Rebels a fair chance. Undoubtedly, this little masterpiece with a gargantuan heart will surprise you. However, if all you desire is a primer to understand Ahsoka, then two episodes from Season 4 will satisfy your needs. As a bonus, all of Rebels’ imaginative soul coalesces in this spiritual two-parter.

What Is ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ About?

Set five years before Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: Rebels chronicles the early years of the Rebellion's formation through the eyes of six scrappy outcasts. The Ghost crew, named after their beloved ship of the same name, chip away at the Empire's overwhelming power before joining a growing Rebel Alliance. There's also plenty of snazzy lightsaber battles and inventive Force lore to go around. The cast includes Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), a teenage Jedi in training; Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), a former Padawan and a survivor of Order 66; Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), a Twi'lek Rebellion General and the best pilot in the galaxy; Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), an exiled Mandalorian artist; Garazeb Orrelios (Steve Blum), a Lasat who survived his planet's Empire-sanctioned massacre; and Chopper (Dave Filoni), Hera's gleefully anarchist droid who has the second-highest kill count in Star Wars history. The animated Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), operating under the Rebellion codename Fulcrum, crosses paths with the group in Season 2 and Season 4.

Naturally, the crew's concurrent, interconnecting dynamics are the fuel powering Rebels' vibrant heart. This may be a cartoon suitable for children, but the story isn't dismissible as a "kid's show." Rebels' pathos is palpable, and its sophisticated themes familiar without feeling repetitious. Here is a found family beset with individual traumas. Defeating the Empire is personal for these characters, and it's grueling work. But in Hera's words, they "have hope that things will get better, and they will." Rebels is a character meditation on the nobodies affected by Imperial subjugation and how difficult it is to raise a thriving, organized resistance. Having four seasons to develop a coherent story elevates the series above its peers, be those peers blockbuster films or prestige television.

Despite centralizing the titular Togruta, the Ahsoka trailers established the presence of Sabine and Hera (now played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, respectively). Press releases confirmed Eman Esfandi as Ezra, although Ezra's role in the series remains under wraps. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), a brilliant Imperial tactician and the overarching villain of Rebels Seasons 3 and 4, also makes his long-awaited return. With that in mind, to best understand Ahsoka's thematic stage, we turn to Rebels Season 4, Episodes 10 and 11: a defining narrative event that encapsulates the characters' relationships and foreshadows their possible journeys. (And left fans' hearts irrevocably shattered. I'm totally (not) fine, why do you ask?)

Why ‘Jedi Night’ Is the Ultimate ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ Episode

The bulk of Rebels Season 4 involves the Ghost crew's attempt to liberate Lothal, Ezra's home planet, from Imperial occupation. Grand Admiral Thrawn and Lothal's Governor Pryce (Mary Elizabeth McGlynn) have installed a TIE Defender production factory on Lothal and annihilated the planet's resistance cell. Because the Rebellion is still minuscule, it can't direct its strained resources toward Lothal. The Ghost Crew returns to their roots for this mission: a solo group with a strength the Empire underestimates.

In Episode 9, Hera leads an assault on the TIE factory. Although she breaks through the planetary blockade, Thrawn's pilots send her ship crashing to Lothal's surface. She's captured and tortured with relish by both Pryce and Thrawn, whose strategic brain has fashioned himself as Hera's intellectual rival. Episode 10, "Jedi Night," sees the crew rescue her. Hera, after four seasons, finally confesses her love for Kanan — only for Pryce to blow up the factory's fuel depot. Kanan holds back the explosion long enough for the others to escape, but at the cost of his life. Star Wars is no stranger to death. The franchise has dropped bodies like flies ever since Sir Alec Guinness's Obi-Wan Kenobi let Darth Vader slice him out of corporeal existence. Anakin Skywalker redeemed himself; his son faced down the First Order. Kanan Jarrus's death is the most remarkable and meaningful sacrifice in Star Wars canon, and it's not a contest.

Remember how Rebels succeeds because it built its narrative and characters over time? This is the payoff, one as devastating as any scene put to live action if not more so. Once Kanan races toward the roaring flames, the sound drops out to just composer Kevin Kliner's haunting, tremulous score. The visuals are astonishing to the level of "I throw up my hands and quit": Kanan is a single man holding back a cascading blaze with his two hands. Even supported by the Force, those hands tremble from the effort. And when Hera desperately runs to Kanan, it's down to one hand; the other freezes Hera in place, keeping her from the explosion's reach. Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) blinded Kanan in Season 2, but as Hera stares in agonized horror, the Force returns Kanan's sight. The woman he loves is the last thing Kanan sees. There's no doubt in his face (the expressions animated from scratch...no words), but he lingers before steeling himself. Then he flings his loved ones to safety while letting the inferno consume him. The screen fades to a searing white, the black and white Rebels logo surrounded by floating ash.

The "Jedi Night" episode foreshadowed Kanan's death from the start. That precursor knowledge doesn't make the fact less desolate. Any Jedi's willing sacrifice is an echo of Obi-Wan, but this isn't a bingo on a Star Wars trope card. This purposefully concludes Kanan's arc while illustrating, for the first time, a humanized example of the Jedi ideal. Kanan epitomizes the Jedi both as a concept and as a lived-in character (sorry not sorry, Obi-Wan). He fought injustice; he exuded compassion even when his cynical instincts insisted otherwise. He instructed others, bettered his flaws, and didn't shuck personal attachments like this franchise is too fond of promoting. Kanan's love for his family? That's how the Force empowered him. Most of all, Kanan was selfless. A fearful Padawan who ran from Order 66 became a man who embraced certain death to protect the innocent. He rediscovered his lost purpose, and it was saving three lives — not the entire galaxy. With no dialogue, Rebels crafted an earned moment rich in scope yet saturated with mature intimacy. To understand why Ahsoka bothered to resurrect these characters, look no further than "Jedi Night."

Character Motivations Take Center Stage in ‘DUME

The following episode, "DUME," is also vital to the Rebels to Ahsoka puzzle. It captures the mosaic emotional aftermath. It's a conflagration, if you will, because the ways each character grieves reflect their complex personalities, the weaknesses they've overcome, and their united strength. Obviously, Kanan's relationship with Hera commands the emotional heft. The normally self-possessed General is demoralized past functioning. Loss is a familiar sting for Hera, but Kanan, the love of her life, cuts to the quick. She only resolves to keep fighting because he would; even at his most hardened, Kanan believed things could change for the better. Hera ascribes to the same ideals because she's that purely good of a person. Her partner's loss can't be in vain. (The Rebels epilogue reveals Hera had a son with Kanan. Cue up your Ahsoka speculations.)

For Ezra, an orphan, losing Kanan is trauma compounding upon trauma. As the most honest, rewarding, and well-matched Master and Padawan relationship, Ezra and Kanan evolved together, communicated, and loved unconditionally. Without his surrogate father, Ezra falls apart. It takes the Force literally intervening through Dume, the white Loth-Wolf of the episode's title and a manifestation of Kanan's will, to remind Ezra he isn't fighting this battle alone. He doesn't need an official knighting ceremony; Ezra is a Jedi, one backed by friends and the Force itself. The protagonist losing their mentor and facing the final evil alone is another Star Wars trope, yet Ezra Bridger is so damn heartfelt, I want to stop having feelings, so it hurts less. Following Kanan's example in the series finale — sacrificially zipping himself and Thrawn's fleet into unknown space — brings his arc full circle and arranges a tapestry of story threads for Ahsoka to unravel.

Those threads belong to Sabine Wren as much as Ahsoka. Sabine's motivation going into the Ahsoka series is to bring her friend home. Based on the trailers, that's proved an unsuccessful mission. But losing Kanan grants plenty of insight into the angry Mandalorian warrior who lives to blow things up and spray paint Rebel graffiti. Kanan was Sabine's guide when she briefly wielded the Darksaber and underwent her most significant character growth. She channels her rage into ending the Empire's reign, but with Ezra still unaccounted for and a lifetime of failures in her rearview mirror, Sabine's frustrated turmoil (via Natasha Liu Bordizzo) looks primed to boil.

‘Rebels’ Is Necessary Viewing To Understand ‘Ahsoka'

As a character, Ahsoka Tano carries enough strength, legacy, and potential to lead a solo series without Rebels tie-ins. That is not the path Dave Filoni chose. As it stands, Ahsoka the series couldn't exist without Star Wars: Rebels. And while "Jedi Night" might be your quickest introduction to the Rebels world, this "cartoon" just so happens to be one of the greatest Star Wars stories ever told. If Dave Filoni doesn't sleep on Rebels, no one should.

Ahsoka premieres August 23 on Disney+.