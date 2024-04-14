The Big Picture Kanan Jarrus appears subtly in Ahsoka via a photo tribute on Hera's dashboard in Episode 4, Fallen Jedi.

Kanan's absence is felt, with his legacy referenced in multiple episodes, showcasing his impact on the characters.

Despite Kanan's death in Star Wars Rebels, his influence is evident in Ahsoka, emphasizing his importance and lasting impact.

Ahsoka had no shortage of characters from Star Wars: Rebels, with Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) playing notable roles. Though best known for her role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the title character (Rosario Dawson) even had an important role in Rebels. The two shows are so interconnected that Ahsoka practically served as a direct sequel despite the different formats. Ahsoka goes as far as recreating the epilogue scene in live-action. However, a few characters from the animated series didn't make the jump. Notably, the Lasat and member of the Ghost crew, Zeb (Steve Blum), was left out, as was the self-sacrificing Jedi Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Unlike Zeb, Kanan couldn't physically appear for one good reason: he tragically dies in Rebels.

Kanan played an important role in Rebels and on the Ghost, helping to lead the team of misfits with his abilities as one of the few Jedi who survived Order 66 and eventually sacrificing himself for his teammates. Not only is his plotline impactful for the audience, but as a love interest to Hera and teacher to Ezra, Kanan undoubtedly had a lasting influence on many of the characters in Ahsoka. So, it is natural to feel his absence when they reappear, and he cannot. But, despite his death, Kanan is not as absent in Ahsoka as you may think. The character is referenced a few times, getting mentioned on occasion and even appearing briefly in the form of an image.

Ahsoka 7 10 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Release Date August 1, 2023 Cast Rosario Dawson , Hayden Christensen , Ray Stevenson , Mary Elizabeth Winstead Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

Where Does Kanan Jarrus Appear in 'Ahsoka'?

Kanan's only appearance in Ahsoka is hard to catch as he couldn't show up in the traditional way. However, the series gives him a subtle but heartfelt tribute in Episode 4, "Fallen Jedi." Though easily missed, fans pointed out that when Hera enters her cockpit to defy orders and rushes to help Ahsoka, a photo on her dashboard appears for a split second. It is difficult to see, but the picture shows a live-action version of the character made to look like voice actor Freddie Prinze Jr. This may not seem like much of an appearance, especially since it's nothing more than a detail that has no impact on the story, but it's a fitting tribute to the hero.

Image via Disney+

The image only appears on screens briefly but is packed with meaning. For one thing, the photo holds a place of honor for Kanan's loved ones. The scene includes Hera, the woman Kanan loved, and Jacen (Evan Whitten), the son Kanan never met. Because he was born after his father's death, this image is all Jacen would have seen of his father, and it shows that years later, Hera still holds Kanan's memory close. This image serves as proof that Kanan remains an important figure in his family's daily life, making it significant to the characters. It also exemplifies the mission. Ahsoka and Sabine journey to save Ezra, who followed Kanan's lead in sacrificing himself, but in a less final way. While Hera honors Kanan's memory, the other missing member of the Ghost crew, whom Hera considers family, does not join the memorial as she determinedly believes him to be alive, hinting at the reason behind her rebellion in this scene.

Who Is Kanan Jarrus in 'Star Wars Rebels'?

Close

Kanan Jarrus is the alias used by former Jedi padawan Caleb Dume, who escaped the Empire's destruction as seen in his appearance in Star Wars: The Bad Batch and became a member of the Rebellion through his association with Hera. Because of the era he lived in, Kanan was cynical but also a brave man. Though he spent time as an apprentice to Jedi Master Depa Billaba (Dipika O'Neill Joti), Kanan didn't complete his Jedi training. So, when Kanan takes Ezra under his wing to teach the force-sensitive child the ways of the Jedi, Kanan doubts himself. But Kanan has his own character arc as he overcomes his insecurities about teaching, learns to function after a battle blinds him, and ultimately chooses to sacrifice himself for his teammates and their cause.

Kanan is an important member of the Ghost crew, getting the distinction "Spector 1" in their code names. He's the first to train Sabine in lightsaber fighting when she possesses the Darksaber and is responsible for recruiting both Ezra and Zeb to their cause. And he holds the group together with his level-headedness. But Kanan's most notable action is his death. After rescuing Hera from Imperial custody, Kanan uses the Force to hold back an explosion long enough for the others to escape. Though he becomes part of the Force, Kanan has not appeared as a Force Ghost but seemingly posthumously communicates with his friends via a Loth-wolf named Dume.

The Picture Is Not 'Ahsoka's Only Reference to the Hero

Image via Disney+

Though the picture of Kanan Jarrus on Hera's dashboard is the only appearance Kanan can claim in Ahsoka, the series references him a few other times. In Episode 5, "Shadow Warriors," Jacen can hear lightsabers others cannot, hinting at where Ahsoka disappeared. When explaining why they are basing so much off Jacen's claims, Huyang (David Tennant) drops Kanan's name as he mentions that Jacen's father was a Jedi, justifying the boy's powers. Of course, those familiar with Rebels knew that, to begin with, but it's still nice to hear the name. Though this reference doesn't go into Kanan's story, it is a clear example of his legacy as he passed his Force abilities to his son, Jacen, who uses them to help Hera find Ahsoka.

Ahsoka brings Kanan up again in episode 8, "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord." As Ezra prepares for battle by building a lightsaber, Huyang questions his methods, leading to a conversation about Ezra's master. Learning that Kanan taught Ezra, Huyang explains that he taught Kanan to build his first lightsaber when he was a young Jedi. Huyang describes the shy boy Kanan was, much to the surprise of Ezra and Sabine. This story reveals more about Huyang than Kanan but creates a connection between the two characters who never appeared together and reminds audiences of the significant role Kanan played in Ezra's life. Though these references to the character are more direct and easier to catch, the image is the only glimpse of Kanan in live-action, making it a clever and heart-wrenching detail to include in the series.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+