The Big Picture The Ahsoka series serves as a sequel to Star Wars Rebels, reuniting beloved characters like Ezra and Sabine.

Ezra and Sabine, part of the ghost crew family, were nurtured and supported by Hera and Kanan, becoming formidable warriors.

The strong familial bond and support system in Star Wars Rebels reflects the theme of being stronger together, with Ezra and Sabine finding their purpose and connection with each other.

The Ahsoka series has really turned out to be a Star Wars Rebels sequel story as much as it is a story about Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), which is fine, because Star Wars Rebels fans have been holding out hope for the return of their beloved characters since the Star Wars Rebels finale back in 2018. The last we had seen of the famous Star Wars Rebels family — dubbed the ghost crew — they had liberated the planet of Lothal from Imperial occupation, and after the Empire was defeated at the Battle of Endor, each member of the ghost crew had gone their separate ways. They were all still friends of course, but they each pursued their own careers, most of which were involved in the New Republic. So, thus far with the ghost crew disbanded, the Ahsoka series has really been missing the familial aspect that Star Wars Rebels was founded upon. But when Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) reunite at last, it doesn’t take them long to settle back into their old, bantering selves. And their lovable sibling relationship really shines through in Part Seven of Ahsoka.

'Star Wars Rebels' Is A Show About Family

Ezra Bridger (voiced by Taylor Gray) and Sabine Wren (voiced by Tiya Sircar) were the so-called "kids" of their ghost crew family. Hera Syndulla (voiced by Vanessa Marshall) was the fiercely protective and brave leader/mother figure, Kanan Jarrus (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.) was the father figure and arguably the glue of the group, Zeb Orrelios (voiced by Steve Blum) was the older brother/uncle, and as Ezra and Sabine were the youngest, it was only natural that they were referred to as "the kids." But there is no point in underestimating them. With Sabine and her Mandalorian heritage, she is a skilled warrior and highly intelligent when it comes to technology. Ezra is very strong with the Force and has very sharp instincts honed by his training out in the wild. But Ezra and Sabine always became even more formidable when they were paired together for missions. Despite the long and violent history between Mandalorians and Jedi, Ezra and Sabine proved that such a match was a strong force to be reckoned with.

But let’s not forget, Ezra and Sabine were still very young during the Galactic Civil War. They had painful childhoods and were forced to grow up very quickly, which answers for their ability to hold their own. However, once Ezra and Sabine become a part of the ghost crew, Hera and Kanan really encouraged them to face their pasts, and they supported them through all their setbacks. Hera and Kanan became the surrogate parents for Ezra and Sabine, and because of this family dynamic, Ezra and Sabine were able to be playful and silly between and during missions. They could still be kids. They could make light of heavy situations. And despite risking their lives for the Rebellion every day, Ezra and Sabine somehow still managed to engage in sibling banter even when they were being pursued by the enemy.

The ghost crew’s immensely strong family bond is the heart of Star Wars Rebels, and it reflects the Star Wars theme of being stronger together as opposed to trying to fight things on your own. Ezra and Sabine were wayward and high-strung before Hera and Kanan gave them a place to call home. Once they did accept Hera and Kanan’s openness, Ezra and Sabine regained their purpose in life and realized how special it felt to be a part of something bigger than themselves. And between all the fighting and war, Ezra and Sabine were always able to express themselves and simply be themselves. Overtime, they became close. Close enough to become intuitive toward each other's needs and motives. They understood each other on an emotional level and forged a connection so strong that Sabine was willing to travel to another galaxy if it meant she had a chance to see Ezra again. So, it’s no wonder that when Ezra and Sabine do finally reunite in the Ahsoka series, they quickly lapse into their old, playful, and loving friendship.

Ezra and Sabine's Transition to Live Action Is Seamless

It was just like the old days — being hunted by large groups of stormtroopers and mercenaries armed with red lightsabers. Their lives were at stake, and yet, Ezra and Sabine were making jokes. Of course, they did recognize the severity of their situation, but even as they fought for their lives, they still found the right moments to have banter. In Ahsoka, Sabine actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ezra actor Eman Esfandi do a tremendous job of embodying the youthful mannerisms of their characters first represented in Star Wars Rebels, and they also represent the sibling dynamic between the two characters superbly. Part Seven of Ahsoka really felt like a Star Wars Rebels episode, particularly those episodes where Ezra and Sabine were left to their own devices and would somehow miraculously win the day despite the insurmountable odds against them. And between all this, they still managed to tease each other.

Ezra and Sabine Need Each Other

The reunion between Ezra and Sabine really meant a lot. For the first time throughout the entirety of Ahsoka, Sabine finally looks content and happy now that she is back in Ezra’s company. Which makes all the sense in the world considering he really did become her brother during their days in the Rebellion. Since Ezra’s disappearance, Sabine hadn’t been the same. Her usual fiery and motivated self was gone and the trajectory of her life looked as though it was meaningless, not unlike how she used to be before she met Hera and Kanan. Which takes us back to the importance of family in Star Wars and how integral it is for people to have their loved ones around them and to have people who support them every step of the way. Ezra is ready to return home now that he is with Sabine again, and it goes to show that Ezra and Sabine's sense of home is truly found in one another.