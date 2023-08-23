The Big Picture Ahsoka Tano is a multi-series character in the Star Wars universe, showcasing her growth from an ambitious padawan to a lone wolf.

While it's possible to enjoy the series without prior knowledge, Ahsoka draws heavily on source material from other Star Wars shows.

Ahsoka's story begins in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where she forms deep bonds and eventually leaves the Jedi Order, and continues in Star Wars Rebels, aiding the Rebel Alliance and facing Darth Vader.

No character has been on a multi-series journey in the Star Wars universe quite like Ahsoka Tano has. Since making her debut in 2008, we've seen the complex character go from an ambitious padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars to a fearless freedom fighter in Star Wars Rebels to a wise lone wolf in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. That latest iteration is continuing in the latest chapter of the Mandoverse saga, Ahsoka, which sees Ahsoka (played by Rosario Dawson) lead a desperate search to find the dreaded Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and the missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

If you're a more casual Star Wars fan and none of those names and shows ring a bell, then there is a chance you might be a bit confused by certain details in the series. This begs the question: Can I watch Ahsoka without watching any other Star Wars shows? The short answer is yes, the series can very easily be enjoyed without any prior knowledge of the other Star Wars shows. That being said, Ahsoka draws on source material from other Star Wars shows more than any other live-action Star Wars project so far. Basically, watching essential episodes of Ahsoka's story prior to her standalone series isn't required, but it is encouraged. Those looking for Cliff's Notes on what they need to know before watching Ahsoka should read the spoiler-free material below.

Ahsoka's Story Begins in 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'

The first time we ever meet the fan-favorite Jedi is in animated form when Ahsoka Tano (then voiced by Ashley Eckstein) makes her debut in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie. Ahsoka is a padawan learner who has been assigned as the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), which is unusual given Anakin is not a Jedi Master. Anakin is reluctant to babysit a naive learner, but Ahsoka proves to be a competent fighter and a good-hearted student. Ahsoka also begins to form deep bonds with Anakin's mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and the Clone Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker).

Over the course of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, the bond between Ahsoka and Anakin continues to grow. Throughout more than a few dangerous adventures, Ahsoka grows wiser and shows restraint, which are two key qualities that are essential for any Jedi Knight. However, Ahsoka's career as a Jedi is cut short when she is framed for murder and put on trial by her peers. The true killer turns out to be a former colleague of Ahsoka, Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) — a padawan who had fallen to the Dark Side. Anakin succeeds in clearing his padawan's name, but the experience is unpleasant enough for Ahsoka that she decides it is time for her to leave the Jedi Order behind.

Though she may have left the Order, Ahsoka still couldn't help herself from fighting the good fight. She eventually comes into contact with Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who seeks her help when disgraced Sith Lord Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) returns to conquer Mandalore. This leads Ahsoka to temporarily return to the Republic, leading a contingent of Clones along with Captain Rex. She succeeds in capturing Maul, but during this time, the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith are also taking place. Against their will, Rex and the other Clones try to kill Ahsoka due to Order 66. Ahsoka is able to help Rex come to his senses by removing his inhibitor chip, but the other Clones aren't so lucky. With the rise of the Galactic Empire, Ahsoka has become a Jedi outcast yet again. Star Wars: The Clone Wars also sees the introduction of Huyang (David Tennant) — an ancient droid who had taught young Jedi learners how to build lightsabers for several centuries. We see him function as Ahsoka's droid companion in her recent standalone series.

Ahsoka Aids the Rebel Alliance in 'Star Wars: Rebels'

If there is one show you should watch before watching Ahsoka, it's Star Wars Rebels. Not only does Rebels continue Ahsoka's story, but it also features many characters who return in the Ahsoka series. Namely, this includes Mandalorian artist Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Twi'Lek pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Lothal governor Ryder Azadi (Clancy Brown), grumpy astromech droid Chopper (Dave Filoni), orphan Jedi Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), and Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn. The only Rebel crew members who are absent thus far in the Ahsoka show are Ezra's Jedi teacher and Hera's romantic partner Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), who dies in the show's final season, the alien-heavy Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum), who has a cameo in The Mandalorian Season 3, and reformed Imperial Agent Kallus (David Oyelowo), whose whereabouts are unknown.

As the title implies, Star Wars Rebels follows a group of rebels who take on odd jobs for the then-fledgling Rebel Alliance, particularly when it comes to Ezra's home planet of Lothal. Season 2 sees Ahsoka make her return to Star Wars animation as an ally to the Rebels, helping them evade the fearsome inquisitors. Soon enough, Ahsoka faces the fearsome Darth Vader himself, and it doesn't take long for Ahsoka to realize that this masked menace is her fallen master, Anakin Skywalker. Season 2 ends with Ahsoka having a duel with her old mentor, leaving the Rebels to assume she perished.

That turns out not to be the case in Star Wars: Rebels' final season, where Ezra saves Ahsoka thanks to the World Between Worlds, which is a whole complicated Force-related time travel thing that we won't dive too much into. The point is, Ahsoka survives her encounter with Vader. Ezra, on the other hand, stops Grand Admiral Thrawn when they're both taken into hyperspace by the Purrgil whales. They've been missing ever since, leading Ahsoka and Sabine to try and find them.

Ahsoka Is on the Hunt for Thrawn in 'The Mandalorian' and 'Ahsoka'

Ahsoka gets her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and while Sabine is nowhere to be found at that point, she is still searching for the missing Grand Admiral Thrawn. With the help of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Ahsoka gets some answers from the evil magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto). Elsbeth returns in Ahsoka, and it's clear she'll be a ruthless antagonist yet again in Ahsoka's quest to find a deadly enemy and a long-lost friend.

