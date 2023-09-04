Ahsoka Tano is one of the greatest characters in the history of the Star Wars franchise. While Ahsoka’s screen debut came in the cinematic dud that was 2008’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ashley Eckstein’s performance throughout the series of the same name transformed her into a fan-favorite character. Ahsoka has helped empower a new generation of young Star Wars fans.

Rosario Dawson first debuted her performance as the character in the second season of The Mandalorian, and fans are highly anticipating her return in Disney+’s Ahsoka. Ahsoka Tano’s has a gallery of dangerous enemies, but which is her greatest foe yet?

10 Pre Vizla

The leader of Death Watch in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Pre Vizla (Jon Favreau) is a powerful Mandalorian warrior who is dedicated to restoring the violent warrior culture of his people’s past. Despite his issues with both Count Dooku (Corey Burton) and Darth Maul (Sam Witwer), Vizla has no love for the Jedi.

He and Ahsoka squared off in the Season 4 The Clone Wars episode “A Friend Is Need.” While Vizla was close to convincing Ahsoka’s love interest Lux Bonteri to join his cause, the former Separatist eventually teamed up with Ahsoka to escape from Death watch raiders.

9 The Inquisitor

The 2022 Disney+ miniseries Tales of the Jedi provided a ton of great insights on the adventures of Ahsoka during gaps in the timeline that had not previously been explored. In the final episode, “Resolve,” Ahsoka’s escape from the presence of the Empire during Order 66 is explored as she ventures off to a distant village after attending the funeral of Padme Amidala (Catherine Taber).

Unfortunately, this means drawing the attention of one of Darth Vader’s Inquisitors, a select militia of force-powered assassins trained to kill Jedi (or in Ahsoka’s case, ex-Jedi).

8 General Grievous

General Grievous (Matthew Wood) is not only the commander of the Droid Army of the Confederacy of Independent Systems, but also a fearsome Jedi killer that collects the lightsabers of the fallen heroes that he has slain. Ahsoka was still a relatively young girl when she faced off against Grievous alone in The Clone Wars episode “Duel of the Droids.”

While Ahsoka only narrowly managed to survive the duel, she did succeed in cutting off the droid general’s hand. The fact that she lived to tell the tale of the duel is pretty impressive!

7 Cad Bane

Cad Bane (Corey Burton) may have made his live-action debut in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett, but he first became a Star Wars fan favorite thanks to his role in The Clone Wars. Bane made it clear that he was the most fearsome bounty hunter in the galaxy when he made Chancellor Palpatine (Ian Abercrombie) his captive in the Season 1 finale “Hostage Crisis.”

In Season 2’s “Cargo of Doom,” Ahsoka and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) got close to catching the fearsome mercenary after he stole a collection of Holocrons from the Jedi Temple.

6 Asajj Ventress

Dooku’s one-time protege Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) and Ahsoka had one of the most interesting dynamics in all of The Clone Wars. Ventress and Ahsoka dueled for the first time in The Clone Wars film, and ended up trading blows again in Season 1’s “Cloak of Darkness” when the Sith Acolyte took over a Republic Cruiser.

However, Ventress softened her opinion on Ahsoka upon her dismissal by Dooku. They ended up working together to solve the Jedi Temple bombing mystery in The Clone Wars’ Season 5 finale “The Wrong Jedi.”

5 Barriss Offee

The Jedi padawan Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) became Ahsoka’s close friend in Season 2’s “Weapons Factory” when they were both stranded underneath a crippling droid base and feared for their own survival. It was a great moment where the normally standoffish character of Offee learned to open up to another character.

However, Offee ultimately chose the way of the dark side when she was revealed to be the true culprit behind the Jedi Temple bombing in Season 5 of The Clone Wars. It was the trial that falsely convicted Ahsoka that ultimately turned her off to the Jedi Order altogether,

4 Aurra Sing

Aurra Sing (Jamie King) was a former Jedi padawan who turned to the dark side and chose to live out the rest of her life as a bounty hunter. Sing was responsible for numerous crimes within The Clone Wars, but perhaps her most cruel was the indoctrination of a young Boba Fett (Daniel Logan) into her team of assassins.

Ahsoka actually succeeded in persuading Fett to spare an innocent man’s life in the Season 2 finale “Lethal Trackdown,” defying Ventress’ wishes. Ahsoka got another chance to take down Sing in Season 3’s “Assassin” when the bounty hunter attempted to murder Padme.

3 Grand Admiral Thrawn

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars expanded universe. Thrawn first debuted in Timothy Zahn’s 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, and while the events of Zahn’s “Thrawn Trilogy” are no longer considered to be part of the official Star Wars canon, he was added to the official timeline thanks to his appearance in Star Wars Rebels.

Mikkelsen’s live-action version of Thrawn makes his debut in Ahsoka, so it will be interesting to see if she will finally be the one to put an end to the Chiss warrior’s crimes.

2 Darth Maul

One of the most shocking twists in all of The Clone Wars was the revelation in Season 3’s “Witches of the Mist” that Maul was still alive. Maul’s story ended up being somewhat of a tragic one; despite doing everything in his power to restore his place as Palpatine’s apprentice, Maul was always meant to be expendable by the Sith Master.

That didn’t stop him from taking over Mandalore and transforming it into his personal criminal empire; Ahsoka finally apprehended him in the riveting Season 7 episode “The Phantom Apprentice.”

1 Darth Vader

Ahsoka’s greatest enemy will always be the man who trained her. After Anakin turned to the dark side and officially became Darth Vader, he attempted to block all memories of his past and set his eyes on erasing his identity.

However, Vader got a chilling reminder of all those that he betrayed when he faced off when he realized that Ahsoka had survived the siege of Mandalore. Their duel in the Rebels Season 2 finale “Twilight of the Apprentice” is one of the best in the history of Star Wars animation.

