Led by Rosario Dawson in the titular role, the forthcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka is fast approaching its August 23 premiere on Disney+. Promising to follow up on several story threads laid out in The Mandalorian, fans will also be thrilled to see the Phoenix Squadron make their live-action debut, as Dave Filoni finally brings his Rebels to life.

The Star Wars universe has been expanding at light speed since Disney took over the franchise in 2012. With 12 films and 10 series, totaling a staggering 24 seasons, it's a lot to keep up with! But fear not, we've got you covered and have done all the revision required to help you catch up on Ahsoka Tano's epic journey with her essential stories to watch before Ahsoka.

10 The Clone Wars Movie (2008)

This is where the fun begins. Hitting theaters in 2008, The Clone Wars kicked off with this feature, made using the series' first four episodes. Despite a rather rocky reception, it remains a groundbreaking release for the franchise, not only introducing Dave Filoni as a major creative force in the franchise but also showcasing the debut of Anakin Skywalker's apprentice, Ahsoka Tano.

Brought to life by Ashley Eckstein, Ashoka instantly adopts her role as Anakin's apprentice with fierce determination, giving her master a run for his money. So while The Clone Wars may seem like a typical by-the-numbers adventure, the film plays a crucial role in establishing the dynamic between Anakin and Ahsoka. Don't miss out on this essential foundation!

9 "Padawan Lost & Wookiee Hunt" (The Clone Wars Season 3 Ep 21-22)

Hold on tight as we fast-forward toward the tale end of The Clone Wars' third season, where Padawan Lost and Wookie Hunt tell one of the most important Ahsoka arcs up until this point. Kidnapped and stranded on a Trandoshan moon, Ahsoka and a group of younglings are forced to fight for their lives in a deadly hunting game.

As the younglings rapidly sink into despair, Ahsoka rally's the survivors to defend themselves and strike-back against their captives. Developing a true sense of leadership and courage in the absence of her superiors, it is in these episodes that Ahsoka begins to shine brighter than ever before. Utilizing all of her Jedi training, she fearlessly charges into impossible situations to aid her newfound allies.

8 "The Mortis Trilogy" (The Clone Wars, Season 3 Ep 15-17)

Backtracking a few episodes now, The Mortis Trilogy is a truly unforgettable story that delves into the heart of the force and explores the Jedi prophecy that may hold the key to Anakin Skywalker's true fate. As Ahsoka, Anakin, and Obi-Wan investigate an ancient Jedi distress call, they pass through a space anomaly and arrive at the planet Mortis.

When the Jedi come face to face with the Son, the Daughter, and the Father - three mighty force users who claim to maintain a balance between light and dark - Ahsoka falls prey to the Son's dark influence. Forced to act quickly, Anakin channels the Daughter's life force to his dying apprentice, an act that will have long-lasting effects, helping Ahsoka to resist the darkness that is to come.

7 "The Wrong Jedi" (The Clone Wars, Season 5 Ep 20)

In one of The Clone Wars standout episodes, Ahsoka is wrongfully expelled from the Jedi Order following an attack on the Temple that claims multiple lives. Suspecting an unknown conspirator is working against her, Ahsoka scrambles to prove her innocence with the help of Anakin and Padmé.

Eventually cleared of suspicion and invited back by the council, a now changed Ahsoka, disillusioned with what the Jedi have become under the Chancellor's immense power turns her back on the Order forever. Her decision, undoubtedly, saves her life as she embarks on a journey to find her own path.

6 "The Siege of Mandalore" (The Clone Wars, Season 7 Ep 9-12)

Dave Filoni's animated epic The Clone Wars comes to an end with these final four episodes, known as The Siege of Mandalore. A brilliantly paced companion piece to Revenge of the Sith, it is in these vital episodes that definitive answers to Ahsoka's whereabouts during the events of the third prequel film are provided.

In a poignant reunion, Ahsoka, Anakin, and Obi-Wan's paths intersect on Mandalore before being abruptly separated by reports of a Separatist assault on Coruscant. As Ahsoka's personal quest culminates in a confrontation with Darth Maul, the former apprentices initially battle with each other before being forced to collaborate when a great darkness emerges in the galaxy.

5 "The Ahsoka Ark" (Tales of the Jedi, Ep 1, 5 and 6)

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is a six-part animated anthology series that dedicates three episodes to Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano, respectively. The series delves into previously unexplored periods of their lives, examining pivotal moments in Ahsoka's journey. Despite being frequently overlooked, this series is a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

Spanning from the time of Ahsoka's pre-Jedi childhood, where her affinity for the force is quickly evident, all the way to her first deadly encounter with one of Darth Vader's Inquisitors, Tales of the Jedi captures the very rekindling of Ahsoka's fighting spirit and culminates with her set on joining the Rebellion.

4 "Twilight of the Apprentice" (Rebels, Season 2 Ep 21-22)

Fast forwarding now, we jump into the epic two-part finale of Star Wars Rebels, wherein Ahsoka, along with Kanan Jarrus and his apprentice, Ezra Bridger, travel to the ancient Sith world of Malachor in search of knowledge that will help them defeat the Sith. Unaware of what lurks in the shadows of this dark world, the trio will find an unexpected ally and encounter a deadly enemy.

Twilight of the Apprentice marks a significant milestone in the Rebels series, presenting one of the most compelling stories ever seen in the franchise. Particularly noteworthy for its portrayal of the chilling reunion between Ahsoka and her former mentor, Darth Vader, this action-packed 'two-parter' features some of the most unforgettable moments in the series thus far.

3 A World Between Worlds (Rebels, Season 4 Ep 13)

In this pivotal episode, everything fans thought they knew about the force is tossed in the trash chute. A visually stunning episode, A World Between Worlds takes us on a mind-boggling journey as Ezra Bridger unlocks the deepest mysteries of the Jedi Temple on Lothal.

After Ezra's transported to a mystical plane that enables him to traverse time and space, he manipulates events in the Star Wars timeline. Witnessing Ahsoka's fateful duel against Darth Vader on Malachor, he resolves to rescue her by reaching into the past and bringing her to safety. This action having the potential to cause significant changes to the universe will tie directly to the events of Ahsoka.

2 "Family Reunion and Farewell" (Rebels, Season 4 Ep 15-16)

The final installment of Star Wars Rebels depicts the Phoenix Squadron's ultimate confrontation with Grand Admiral Thrawn on their native Lothal. Taking place shortly before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope, these two episodes introduce various plot lines that will be further developed in Ahsoka.

Scattering all the main characters across different locations of the figurative Star Wars chess board, the finale leaves the likes of Ezra and Thrawn missing after they are shot into hyperspace, while Sabine Wren stays on Lothal with Ezra's lightsaber in her possession.

1 "The Jedi" (The Mandalorian, Chapter 13)

Star Wars fans were ecstatic when they finally got to witness Ahsoka's live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. Brought to life by Rosario Dawson, who wielded her iconic white-bladed duel lightsabers, five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Having traveled to a world ruled by a cruel magistrate, Ahsoka's deadly hunt for Thrawn leads to her unlikely alliance with the bounty hunting Mandalorian, Din Djarin, who to her astonishment, is accompanied by a Jedi youngling. Setting the stage for Ahsoka's very own series and her action-packed hunt for Thrawn, The Jedi is not to be missed.

