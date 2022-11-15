Fans of the Star Wars franchise have a new figure to keep an eye out for as the official Funko Twitter page has revealed their latest Ahsoka Tano POP figure, which features the character reminiscent of how she briefly appeared in Star Wars Rebels. The figure will be an Amazon exclusive and is now available for fans to pre-order.

While the latest figure is not the first of the Funko POP line to feature the beloved character, it does offer its own unique features that may be enough for fans to consider picking it up. For example, the POP figure depicts her standing in a uniquely powerful pose as she wields a staff while wearing a highly-detailed white hooded robe. Despite the lack of facial detail, the figure still manages to capture a lot of her personality with a serious expression conveyed through her eyes.

Part of the Star Wars: Power of The Galaxy line, the figure stands 4.27 inches tall and is available for the price of $12.99. Whether additional Amazon-exclusive POPs will be available sometime down the line remains to be seen. Still, with a new Funko POP of the fan-favorite Jedi now on the way, fans won't have to wait too long before getting another beautifully sculpted rendition of the character.

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka Tano remains one of the most popular and recognizable characters from the entire franchise. Voiced by Ashley Eckstein, the character was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars series as Anakin Skywalker's young but powerful Padawan. She continues to make animated appearances in other forms of Star Wars media, such as Star Wars Rebels, where she faced off against her former master, and Tales of the Jedi, her latest appearance, which gave some insight into her backstory.

Recently, the character finally made her first live-action debut with the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, played by Rosario Dawson, who would later return to the role for a brief appearance alongside Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett. The popularity of the Ahsoka continues to grow as Dawson is now set to reprise her role as the live-action rendition of the character in her own spinoff series for Disney+. However, plot details of the show remain under wraps.

The Funko POP Ahsoka Tano figure is now available for fans to pre-order. Check out the Funko announcement tweet below, as well as the official trailer for Tales of the Jedi, which features the beloved character.