Remember in Season 2 of The Mandalorian when Din Djarin (voiced by Pedro Pascal) tried to get Grogu to the Jedi? And on that journey, they met with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) who revealed Grogu's name to Din and the audience? Well, that scene which means a lot to fans of Star Wars can now be brought to your home thanks to a new Hot Toys Figure.

As we're gearing up for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, you can expand your collection for the series and bring home the scene in which Ahsoka speaks to Grogu and learns things about him that Din Djarin was struggling to understand. It was, in a lot of ways, one of the first times in the series that Grogu is heard and understood, and it helped to grow the relationship we saw with Din and Grogu throughout the rest of the season.

What's so beautiful about this figure is that you can instantly feel the emotions of the scene while looking at it. Now available for pre-order, the Hot Toys recreation of the now iconic scene is so emotionally charged that just gazing at Ahsoka and Grogu together will have you in tears. And rightfully so, this figure is beautiful.

Image via Sideshow

As with every Hot Toys figure, they are incredibly life-like and bring a joy to fans of the franchise they're representing. For The Mandalorian, there is nothing like a beautiful figure to honor the characters we've come to love and know throughout the series. And the introduction of Ahsoka to the live-action series meant the world to fans who loved the character from the animated world of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

The Ahsoka Tano figure features "a meticulously crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs features and articulated head-tails, specialized physique, skillfully tailored outfit with fine details, a pair of lightsabers, interchangeable lightsaber blades emulating the weapon in motion, and a cloak."

For Grogu, it features "a newly developed head sculpt with great likeness, articulated head and arms." The website also states that "This special set specially features a forest theme backdrop and display base along with a lantern to recreate the memorable scene when Ahsoka and Grogu first meet."

You can pre-order the set over at Sideshow for $315 now and it's a treat for fans of Ahsoka, Grogu, and one of the best episodes of The Mandalorian thus far. You can also watch the figure's unboxing at Sideshow here: