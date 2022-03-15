Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys unveiled a first look video at a new collectible figure of Ahsoka Tano, the fan-favorite Jedi introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The figure is inspired by Ahsoka's looks at the series' final season.

The video shows the new 1/6 body scale figure, highlighting all the extra goodies that come in the box. The set comes with seven interchangeable hands for various posing and display options, two lightsabers, and even two kinds of lightsaber effects so that the Ahsoka Tano figure can look like it's engaged in combat. Between the multiple pieces of the set, there are also a Jedi cloak, a thermal detonator, and a holoprojector, complete with holographic miniatures of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan-Kenobi, and Yoda. The new figure even comes with a special tool collectors can use to move Ahsoka's eyes around, giving the Jedi new expressions.

Ahsoka was introduced as a Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker long before he became Darth Vader. During the Clone Wars, Anakin helps shape Ahsoka into a formidable Jedi, capable of standing her ground as some of the Galaxy's most prominent villains. However, when Anakin turns to the Dark Side, Ahsoka must confront her former master and try to bring him back to the Light before escaping to a life of exile. The new figure is inspired by this pivotal moment of Ahsoka's journey when she already became a fierce warrior.

Ahsoka has been recently brought back to the Star Wars franchise in the live-action series The Mandalorian. Played by Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka is hunting General Thrall in The Mandalorian, another character from The Clone Wars series. Dawson's take on the character was highly praised by fans, so it's no wonder that Disney already confirmed a solo miniseries focused on the former Jedi.

Besides starring Dawson as the titular character, the Ahsoka series will bring back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, teasing a brutal encounter between the former master and apprentice. Before that, Christensen is also coming back for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, where he'll cross paths with Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master. In addition, the Ahsoka series will also introduce Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action of Sabine Wren, a young Mandalorian directly involved with the fight against the Empire that leads to the destruction of the planet Mandalore.

There's still no release date for the Ahsoka series. However, the Hot Toys figure is available for pre-order on the Sideshow Collectibles official website. Check out the unboxing video and new images of the new Hot Toy Ahsoka Tano figure below.

