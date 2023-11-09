The Big Picture Years before she became a household name thanks to Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Ahsoka, Ahsoka Tano had a different first name.

Ahsoka Tano's character evolved behind-the-scenes and onscreen, with George Lucas, Dave Filoni, and Ashley Eckstein contributing to her development.

Ahsoka has significantly impacted Star Wars canon, inspiring women fans of all ages since she debuted in 2008.

Fifteen years after her introduction in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, it's challenging to find a Star Wars fan — or, frankly, any character within the Star Wars universe — who doesn't recognize Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Thanks to her self-titled Disney+ series Ahsoka, legions of fans know the name and the reputation of Anakin Skywalker's former Padawan, something that was once just an Easter Egg for viewers of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. But Star Wars' leading lady didn't always go by such an intergalactically famous moniker. Years before Ahsoka Tano ever stepped onto our television screens, her name was different — and an eerie coincidence, to boot.

What Was Ahsoko Tano’s Original Name in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’?

In 2020, before the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars aired on Disney+ and ahead of Rosario Dawson's live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, Vanity Fair published a retrospective detailing Ahsoka Tano's behind-the-scenes origins and her cumulative impact on Star Wars canon. The piece, which interviewed Ahsoka series creator Dave Filoni, voice actress Ashley Eckstein, and other figures important to the character's journey, revealed several interesting facts: one of them being Ahsoka's original first name and her discarded ties to Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Early in the production process, The Clone Wars team named her Ashla. "That was 2005," shared Dave Filoni, "and [Ashla] worked on several levels for me. I think it was the name given to one of the [young Jedis Yoda was training] in Attack of the Clones. There was a little Togruta girl. We kicked around the idea that maybe that was Ahsoka but then we thought the age didn’t really work out for it to be the same character. She was too young in the film."

Filoni later revealed that George Lucas, who co-created the character with Filoni, was responsible for the name change. Given the uncanny similarities between "Ashla" and "Ashley," Eckstein found the coincidence understandably "weird." In retrospect, the fluke feels meant to be; Eckstein's contributions to the role proved pivotal, something the actress detailed to Collider's Arezou Amin in 2022:

"When I showed up for my first record, Dave Filoni told me that they really watched me in between takes, and they wanted me to just bring my own voice and my own personality to the character. So especially younger Ahsoka is very much just me, it's my own voice, it's my own humor, it's my own sarcasm, it's my own snippiness. [...] I try to be genuine in everything I do. I try to let my heart lead and be honest and caring and kind. So I think Ahsoka leads with her heart. And I would say that's the piece of me that I think I hope shines through with the character."

Ahsoka Tano’s Character Developed Over Time

Writing is an ever-evolving process, so it's no surprise that Ahsoka Tano's character and the circumstances surrounding her changed over time. According to Dave Filoni, instead of being a regular Jedi fighting on the Clone Wars' front lines, Ahsoka's initial ties were to the black market "trying to help prevent [criminals] from taking advantage of this situation of wartime." Ultimately, the series placed the teenage Padawan on a deadly battlefield, a detail that allowed for fast-paced action scenes without sacrificing The Clone Wars' nuanced perspective on war, peace, and politics.

Very little changed about Ahsoka's visual design or to whom she was apprenticed. Ashley Eckstein recollected that "she was always [a Togruta]." Likewise, making Anakin Skywalker's Padawan a young girl was a deliberate decision The Clone Wars crew took seriously — as was giving Anakin Skywalker a Padawan to begin with. George Lucas knew the situation would enrich the characters' journeys, even if Dave Filoni had to see the idea unfold before he was personally convinced. "Growing up," he told Vanity Fair, "I never thought Anakin had a [Padawan]. That’s why George is George. He just perceives things and trusts his instincts and goes for it and ends up creating a character that now is beloved."

For young women especially, Ahsoka Tano represented onscreen inclusivity the likes of which Star Wars hadn't seen before. Although the franchise had never lacked for empowering women characters, no project had centered the perspective of a female Jedi. "It was the first time on a regular basis that a lightsaber was put in a girl’s hand," Eckstein said, "and it was a big deal." What's now commonplace thanks to Daisy Ridley's Rey and the women of Ahsoka was a groundbreaking moment in 2008. Ahsoka's presence in The Clone Wars gave women fans of all ages an elevated experience, including Eckstein herself. "In the beginning," Eckstein told Collider, "Ahsoka was very much me, but as Ahsoka got older, I in my everyday life became more like Ahsoka."

What Impact Has Ahsoka Tano Had on ‘Star Wars’?

In 2020, Dave Filoni told Vanity Fair that "Ahsoka was one of the first characters that I ever drew when I was working here at Lucasfilm. I have a little sketch of her, and she’s come so far." As of 2023, there's no doubt Filoni and Jon Favreau have positioned the character as one of the figureheads of the modern Star Wars franchise. The Ahsoka series was successful enough to prompt rumors about a second season, and Season 1 left plenty of unanswered questions about the character's fate. What's no longer an unanswered question? If Ahsoka Tano has a future. Fifteen years after her debut, her ongoing legacy is a testament to everyone involved in her creation, and something Ashley Eckstein recalled to Collider with fondness: "I started the hashtag on social media, Ahsoka Lives, years ago when Ahsoka appeared on Star Wars Rebels, and it truly meant that Ahsoka lives. We were so scared, we're like, 'Where was she?' Was she alive, or was she dead? We didn't know. But after the final season of Clone Wars, I updated the hashtag to say Ahsoka lives in all of us now because [...] she really does."

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.

