With a franchise as vast as Star Wars that has a massive catalog of beloved characters, not even the most recognizable ones have a story quite like Ahsoka Tano.

It's hard to believe that there was a point in time when fans thought the idea of Anakin Skywalker having a padawan was preposterous since no such thing had ever even been mentioned in the live-action films. Yet, slowly but surely, young Ahsoka captured the hearts of the fandom, going from an arrogant learner into a patient Jedi Knight in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. When she left the Jedi Order to have a new life, many assumed that was the end of her journey, and yet she still chose to fight the good fight in Star Wars Rebels, even coming face to face with her former master. Her duel with Vader also should have been the end of her journey, yet she somehow cheated death and finally made her glorious live-action debut in The Mandalorian, even making a brief appearance in The Book of Boba Fett.

Now the fan favorite has become a household name, her story is set to continue once again with her very own live-action series. Ahsoka is currently in the middle of shooting, and we finally got some long-awaited details for her first-ever solo series, so here's everything we know so far about Snips's next series adventure.

Image via Lucasfilm

Is There a Trailer for Ahsoka?

Since the show is currently filming, we weren't expecting to see footage for a little while. However, some footage did debut at the show's panel at Star Wars Celebration, though unfortunately for those not in attendance, the sizzle reel was held behind closed doors. As expected plot details were kept under wraps, but it did reveal a major connection to Rebels with a confirmation that Twi'Lek pilot of the Ghost Hera Syndulla would appear, along a few other returning characters.

Image via Disney XD, Lucasfilm

When and Where Is Ahsoka Premiering?

No official date has been set in stone quite yet, but Ahsoka is on track to premiere sometime in 2023. As with the other live-action Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka will be making her exclusive home on Disney+.

Will Ahsoka be Getting a Season 2?

Currently, Ahsoka is being billed as a miniseries, which implies that this will be a single-season effort. However, fans of Tano shouldn't give up hope just yet, as some Disney+ shows have been announced as a miniseries and then suddenly got picked up for another season, a prime example being Loki.

It really just depends on how well the series performs and where Ahsoka's story ends up and whether or not a full-blown sequel is justified or desired, and since the show is following a character as popular as Ahsoka as well as the other Rebels characters, it's hard to imagine that it'll be a flop.

When Does Ahsoka Take Place in the Star Wars Timeline?

Image via Disney+

Several decades after she joined the franchise in The Clone Wars, her story in Ahsoka will be her most recent adventure to date in terms of when it's set. With Rosario Dawson continuing to play the titular role, Ahsoka is expected to take place some time after the events of her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, and presumably after her brief cameo in The Book of Boba Fett (although here's hoping we get to see the first meeting between Ahsoka and Luke).

For those.curious how this fits into the timeline of the films, this would place Ahsoka somewhere in between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, so after the fall of the Empire and before the rise of the First Order. However, those craving flashbacks showing Ahsoka's early years in a live-action Clone Wars may be getting just that, as there's a certain sand-hating Jedi who has been confirmed to appear.

What Is the Plot of Ahsoka?

Like pretty much every recent Star Wars project, plot details are being kept to a strict minimum, but that doesn't mean we don't have a pretty good idea of where Ahsoka's story is going next. Towards the end of her episode on The Mandalorian, Ahsoka's goal became quite clear. After her duel with Morgan Elsbeth, Ahsoka made it clear that she was on the hunt for a bigger fish: Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Chiss Imperial leader and a major antagonist from Star Wars Rebels.

Despite tangling with a multitude of Sith Lords and Inquisitors, Thrawn was one of the most ruthless and formidable opponents that the band of Rebels had ever faced, pushing the team to their physical and mental limits. The show's conclusion felt less like an ending and more of a cliffhanger, with both Thrawn and Rebels protagonist Ezra Bridger disappearing into the vastness of space. So if Thrawn truly is alive like Ahsoka believes he is, there's a good chance that Ezra could still be out there as well, making Ahsoka not just a continuation of Tano's story, but also a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels.

Who Is Making Ahsoka?

Image via Lucasfilm

Leading the charge as writer and showrunner is Dave Filoni, who has been involved with pretty much every single Star Wars television project, both animated and live-action. This feels remarkably appropriate given that Ahsoka is one of the first Star Wars characters that Filoni personally created for The Clone Wars, not to mention being the creator of Rebels as well. As per usual, Filoni will also be producing the show alongside Jon Favreau and Kathleen Kennedy. As if Filoni wasn't already doing enough, he's also expected to direct, and while the full director list has yet to be released, we do know that Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse director Peter Ramsay is a part of the crew.

Who Is in the Cast of Ahsoka?

Once again, Ahsoka will be brought to life by Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), who got her wish to portray the role after a viral fan campaign. Her warm reception from the rest of the community after her Mandalorian appearance seemed to confirm to Lucasfilm that she was the right choice, although hopefully the original voice actor for Ahsoka's animated appearances, Ashley Eckstein, at least has a cameo appearance.

Remember earlier when we said that we might be getting some Clone Wars flashbacks? Well, the biggest piece of evidence for that is the confirmed return of Hayden Christensen (Revenge of the Sith) as Anakin Skywalker, the man who would become Darth Vader as well as Ahsoka's former master. Given that Ahsoka takes place after Return of the Jedi, Anakin has been long dead at this point, meaning the most likely places we'll be seeing him is in a Clone Wars flashback with Anakin and Ahsoka fighting off battle droids or perhaps we'll even see a brief return to the duel between Vader and Tano.

Ahsoka also isn't the only character making the jump from animation to live-action, as Natasha Liu Bordizzo will be playing Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian freedom fighter who once was in possession of the fabled Darksaber. How she lost the Saber to Moff Gideon will probably be addressed, but the character's inclusion makes perfect sense given her close relationship and friendship with Ahsoka.

The rest of the main cast is rounded out by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey), Ray Stevenson (Thor), and Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Who they will be playing is currently a mystery (Stevenson did play Mandalorian villain Gar Saxxon in Clone Wars and Rebels but his death in the latter seemed pretty definitive), but it is possible they'll be playing some other characters who are expected to appear. These include ace pilot Hera Syndulla, manipulative Imperial leader Grand Admiral Thrawn, grumpy astromech droid Chopper, and even the young Jedi Ezra Bridger.

