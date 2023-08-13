The Big Picture Ahsoka, the new six-part series on Disney+, will feature Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker in a voiceover, reminding viewers of Ahsoka's journey and her relationship with Anakin.

The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka on Disney+ is just 10 days away and to celebrate, Disney has unveiled a new promo featuring Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker — or at the very least his voice. The new six-part series will see Rosario Dawson reprise her live-action role as the title character Ahsoka Tano. Dawson has already appeared as the character in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

In the short 45-second teaser, Dawson's Ahsoka comes face-to-face with the late Ray Stevenson's Sith named Baylan, who brings up past trauma for Tano when he references Anakin Skywalker's path from Jedi Knight to the Sith Lord Darth Vader. Whilst action from the upcoming Ahsoka series plays out, a voice-over from Christensen also plays, with the words being those of tutelage, harking back to when his character Anakin was training Ahsoka during the Clone Wars. The teaser serves as a reminder of Ahsoka's journey thus far int the Star Wars Saga, and the character's relationship with Anakin throughout.

Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in the animated feature film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as Anakin's apprentice, a journey which continued for the character in the subsequent animated series. Tano's journey with the Jedi seemed to be done after the events of The Clone Wars animated series, as she left the order behind. The character returned in another animated series, Star Wars Rebels before Dawson made the character's live-action debut in The Mandalorian, followed by a subsequent appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka is set to be a continuation of Star Wars: Rebels, set in the events after the fall of the Empire. As a result, many characters from Rebels will be making an appearance. Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Rebels alumn Sabine Wren, and is expected to now be Tano's apprentice. Fellow Rebels characters, Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) will also be making their live-action debuts.

When Will 'Ahsoka' Start Streaming?

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23, with the subsequent six episodes being released every Wednesday. You can check out the new teaser featuring Christensen's Skywalker below.