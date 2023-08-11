The Big Picture Ahsoka Tano is taking on Sabine Wren as her apprentice for fighting against a looming threat; their training and a potential reunion with other Rebels characters are teased.

The upcoming Ahsoka series is a direct continuation of Star Wars: Rebels, with hopes of the return of Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka's transition from animation to live-action is a significant milestone in her journey, with Rosario Dawson bringing the character to life.

Ahsoka is a couple of weeks away from premiering on Disney+, and the platform is doubling its marketing efforts related to the upcoming Star Wars series. In a new short teaser, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) can be seen giving a couple of fighting lessons to Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), teasing how the former Jedi has chosen to take her as an apprentice. Both of them have to be prepared, as it appears that a threat is about to emerge from the shadows, and he plans to take the galaxy back to the days when the Empire ruled above everyone.

The show is set ot be a direct continuation of Star Wars: Rebels, an animated series that introduced audiences to the crew of the Ghost. During the climatic battle at the end of the story, Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi in live-action) disappeared into the vast darkness of hyperspace alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). While the pair seemed to have gone missing for good, there have been whispers around the galaxy concerning Thrawn's return. If the villain could make it out alive of the events of the Rebels finale, Ahsoka believes that there's a chance for Ezra to be out there, too.

Knowing that she won't be able to face the Grand Admiral by herself, Ahsoka will try to train Sabine in the ways of the Force. Other characters from Rebels that will be making a comeback in the spinoff are Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and her droid, Chopper. Given how a live-action version of Zeb was introduced in the latest season of The Mandalorian, voiced once again by Steve Blum, there's now a possibility for the entire team to reunite outside of animation. It remains to be seen if they will be able to do it in time before Thrawn brings the Empire back.

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka's Transition to Live-Action

The first time Ahsoka Tano appeared in the franchise was during the 2008 Clone Wars animated movie. The character was assigned as a padawan to Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter) to teach him about having a sense of responsibility. She became a main character voiced by Ashley Eckstein in the series that followed, even making a comeback years later, when Rebels premiered on television. It wasn't until the second season of The Mandalorian came out in 2020 when Dawson had the opportunity of bringing the character to life through a different medium. And now, Ahsoka Tano becomes the main character in a Star Wars title, fifteen years after her creation.

You can check out the new teaser for Ahsoka below, before the first two episodes of the series premiere on Disney+ on August 23: