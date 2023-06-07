The Star Wars universe is getting a little more exciting this summer as the long-awaited Ahsoka series has just released a brand-new teaser alongside an official release date, which is set for August 23 on Disney+. The exciting new teaser features Rosario Dawson, who returns as the titular character in her first live-action solo adventure.

The teaser, titled "Begin," fully showcases an action-packed space epic, echoing the likes of The Mandalorian, which first featured the live-action debut of the character. Alongside the appearance of Ahsoka in her own long overdue television show, the series will tie into storylines from Star Wars Rebels, with the inclusion of Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, among others who made a brief appearance in the trailer.

Additional details on the series remain under wraps, which shouldn't be surprising for fans who have come to expect secretive marketing campaigns from Star Wars projects. However, the series will be set after the fall of the Empire as she investigates emerging threats to a vulnerable galaxy. If the tie-in to Rebels wasn't enough, according to previous reports, the series would also be featuring the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, bringing the classic character dynamic from Star Wars: The Clone Wars to life for the first time in live-action.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Sets a Late Summer Release Date on Disney+

The Force is Strong for 'Star Wars' on Disney+

The Star Wars universe continues to expand with Ahsoka following the franchise's temporary hiatus from the big screen. Following the success of live-action shows, such as The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, the upcoming series is fitting as Disney continues to utilize the franchise for their streaming service. However, Ahsoka isn't the only exciting project for fans to look forward to as additional live-action shows are also on the way, such as Star Wars: Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, which stars Jude Law, and The Acolyte, an upcoming series that takes place 100 years before the events of the prequels and will focus on the Sith. With so many exciting projects on the way, it's clear Star Wars has a long future in store for the streaming era, and if its latest release slate is any indication, the franchise isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Ahsoka debuts exclusively on Disney+ on August 23. Check out the brand-new teaser from the highly anticipated series below.