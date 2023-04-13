The captain of the Ghost is reporting for duty. Following separate announcements that Mary Elizabeth Winstead would be joining the cast of Ahsoka, and a tease last year that General Hera Syndulla would appear in the show, it was revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe that Winstead would be taking on the role, to the delight of Rebels fans everywhere. For those less familiar with the animated series, however, their curiosity was piqued as to how the Twi’lek pilot’s story would tie in with that of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and how she got to be the rebel general she is today.

Naturally, with four seasons worth of Rebels, the question for those who are not familiar with the show then becomes “which episodes are the ones not to be missed.” In speaking with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Winstead revealed that if fans want a fuller picture of who Hera is, their best bet is to look not to Rebels — at least not at first — but to go even further back in time in Hera’s story.

Specifically, she encouraged viewers to check out The Bad Batch, saying:

“I would say going back to not even on Rebels but The Bad Batch, kind of starting with that. I mean, that for me was so great to get to see her as a child, because anytime, as an actor, if you can figure out what your character went through as a child it’s so instrumental in figuring out who they are as a person. So that was really great for me to get to see that childlike joy in her and her desire to do that.”

Star Wars Rebels Is Still a Part of the Story

That’s not to say she thinks fans should skip Rebels altogether, as she then went on to add:

“So many episodes when you get to see her really in her element, fighting, flying spaceships and getting to do what she's been assigned to do. She was such a little girl and the joy that that brings in her and also, as time goes on through the series, and how the stakes grow in different ways and things become more and more complex and emotional. I know for me, trying to figure out okay, how does she still get joy from that, but also, you know, bring in the stakes and the concern that she has for this family.”

Speaking of family, does this mean we can expect to see Jacen Syndulla, Hera’s son with her late partner Kanan Jarrus, in the series? For that, fans will have to wait, as Winstead remained coy, though earlier at the panel she did tease a motherly vibe that Hera felt towards the Ghost crew.

The first trailer for Ahsoka, which also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, and Diana Lee Inosanto was revealed at the convention as well, teasing an epic adventure when the series premieres this summer. Ahsoka premieres in August 2023.