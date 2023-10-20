It's time to hop into your favorite space whale and chart a course for parts unknown, as Funko is set to release a new wave of Ahsoka Funko pops, tracking the heroes, and more prominently the villains of the latest Disney+ Star Wars series. Collider is excited to exclusively present a first look at the new figures and keychains, featuring both new and returning characters, now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth.

The new collection features many characters appearing in Funko form for the first time, including Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who first played the role in the animated Star Wars Rebels before making the jump to live action. Also included are the Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), and Master and Apprentice duo Baylon Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). And of course, it's hardly an Ahsoka collection without Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself, appearing with her trademark dual sabers.

There are also plenty of trooper variants in the new collection to keep collectors happy, including Captain Enoch and two variants of Thrawn's Night Troopers. But it's not all villains, as the collection also includes a Clone Trooper and a 332nd Company Trooper, which call back both to the animated series', and also to the flashback-heavy Episode 5, which saw Ahsoka Tano come face to face with her one-time Master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

Somehow, Thrawn Returned

Image via Disney+

Ahsoka's final episode ended with Thrawn having finally achieved his objective in making it off of Peridea, where he and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) wound up in shortly before the Battle of Yavin, and arrived back in his own galaxy, determined to see the Empire rise once again. Meanwhile, Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) remain stranded, though Ezra did at last manage to make his way home. Though a second season of the series has not yet been confirmed, reportedly Dave Filoni has already begun work on a new batch of episodes.

The new Ahsoka figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Check out more images of the new collection below: