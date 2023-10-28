Star Wars: Ahsoka brought one of the galaxy's biggest foes into the live-action form when Grand Admiral Thrawn came to take on Ahsoka and her crew. Played by Lars Mikkelsen, Thrawn took on Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and tried his hardest to take over as the next big bad in the galaxy now that Darth Vader and Palpatine were gone. This meant that many fans wanted to add Thrawn to their Hot Toys collection.

As is the case with many Hot Toys collections, fans love to recreate scenes with their favorite characters, and who wouldn't want to have the every imposing Thrawn as part of that world? Now, every Star Wars fan can finally add the stunning Mikkelsen-inspired Thrawn to their collections. The figure comes with an "ultra-detailed," and "hand-painted headsculpt," which will impress fans that appreciate attention to details.

What's more, the Thrawn figure is equipped with Hot Toys’ innovative rolling eyeball system which allows fans to adjust the figure's gaze, creating more nuanced and lifelike poses." The action figure also comes with screen-accurate Imperial officer's uniform, 30 points of articulation, and "a variety of accessories including a Star Destroyer hologram miniature, a blaster pistol, and a datapad."

Thrawn Is the Latest Addition to an Impressive Collection

Image via Disney+

Currently on pre-order at Sideshow for $255, the figure captures the terrifying likeness of Mikkelsen that will have every Star Wars fan afraid of what Thrawn has instore for not only Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger but for the galaxy as a whole. You can, of course, purchase figures of Dawson's Ahsoka Tano as well as Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren to stage your very own version of Ahsoka which will make for an epic battle worthy of the Force. And what better way to honor Mikkelsen than to have him featured as Thrawn in your home?

It was certainly wonderful to see him take on Thrawn in the live-action after having him voice Thrawn in shows like Star Wars: Rebels and this figure is a perfect addition to any Hot Toys collection, if you dare, of course. Check out the new Grand Admiral Thrawn 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure below: