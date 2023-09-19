The Big Picture Timothy Zahn is excited for Thrawn's live-action appearance in Ahsoka, especially under Dave Filoni's guidance. He believes Filoni understands the character well and knows how to write for him.

Thrawn creator Timothy Zahn sat down with content creators at Dragon Con 2023 to discuss his Star Wars books, the Grand Admiral and the Ahsoka series. When asked about his excitement around Thrawn coming into live-action in Ahsoka from Star Wars Rebels, Zahn expressed his excitement for the Grand Admiral to make his appearance.

“Very excited, especially when it’s under Dave Filoni's tutelage," the writer said. "He’d shown back in Rebels that he understands Thrawn, understands how to write for him, understands how you defeat him. You give him something he can’t control or something he doesn’t know. I would always be nervous about whether the writers bringing him in would understand him enough to write properly. Filoni seems to have got it. So, I’m looking forward to see what he is doing. I know a little bit of some of the new characters, some of the new dynamic. It’s going to be interesting to see.”

Zahn was then asked if, once Ahsoka was completed, he would write another Thrawn novel to fill in the time gap between Star Wars: Rebels and Ahsoka. He answered:

“I would like to do that. It’s a big nine-year gap that I’m aching to write novels in. So far, I’ve not been approached. So far, not been offered that, and I don’t know how much Dave wants to fill in of that on his own. On the other hand, no matter how tightly he fills in that nine years, I know I can find good stories to tell in that. So, whether he’s just got vague ideas, whether he’s got a month-by-month sort of thing, I will still be able to do good stories in that once they let me. Yeah, but I am just chomping at the bit to get that.”

The Journey From Books to TV Screens

Grand Admiral Thrawn first appeared in the 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, which was the first of the Thrawn Trilogy. It also kicked off the Extended Universe, becoming a beloved part of the Star Wars franchise. Thrawn is a fan favorite who crossed from the pages to the screen when first appearing in Season 3 of Rebels. The show concluded when Jedi Ezra Bridger removed Thrawn from play thanks to the help of whale-like creatures called Purrgil.

The Hunt for the Grand Admiral

Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, centers on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra (Eman Esfandi) to stop the Empire from returning. Lars Mikkelsen reprises his role from Rebels to portray the character in live-action. The series also stars Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ivanna Sakhno.

Ahsoka airs exclusively on Disney+.