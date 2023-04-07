With every day that passes we get just a little closer to seeing Snips make her small-screen return. At Star Wars Celebration Europe, the first trailer for the new series was revealed, showing a long-awaited reunion between Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, introducing new villains and teasing Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, the one-time padawan of Anakin Skywalker, who first made her appearance in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (voiced by Ashley Eckstein). Now older, wiser, and living removed from the ways of the Jedi, the series will follow her on a new adventure to possibly reunite her with long-lost friends.

Who Is in Ahsoka?

Alongside Dawson, the series will star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian rebel and artist Sabine Wren, and Eman Esfandi as missing rebel Jedi Ezra Bridger. Sabine and Ezra first made their appearance in Star Wars: Rebels, which ended with Ezra (voiced by Taylor Gray) disappearing into parts unknown with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and Ahsoka and Sabine (Tiya Sicar) heading out to find him. Given that in The Mandalorian Season 2, Ahsoka is still searching for Thrawn, it stands to reason the series will continue to follow her and Sabine on their mission.

Last year, audiences at Star Wars Celebration 2022 got their first look at the series, which included a shot of the beloved ship The Ghost, as well as its captain Hera Syndulla played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The clip also featured a live-action rendition of the mural Sabine paints of the entire Ghost crew at the end of Rebels.

In addition to Dawson, Bordizzo and Esfandi, the series will also feature Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, reprising the role he first played in the Star Wars prequels, and which he most recently played in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. As Darth Vader is dead by this point in the story, it's likely that he will appear either in flashback or as a Force ghost — or possibly both!

Actor Ray Stevenson, who previously appeared in Clone Wars and Rebels as Mandalorian Gar Saxon has been cast in the series in a role that has thus far simply been described as villainous, and a force user. The series also stars Ivanna Sakhno in an undisclosed role.

Ahsoka starts streaming on Disney+ in August 2023.