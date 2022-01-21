The galaxy far, far away gained just a new resident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) is the latest actor to join the cast of Ahsoka. The upcoming Disney+ series, a spinoff of the wildly popular The Mandalorian, is set five years after Return of the Jedi. As with most things related to Star Wars, the details of who Winstead will be playing are being kept under wraps. Production is expected to begin in the spring.

Winstead will star alongside Rosario Dawson in the title role of Ahsoka Tano, a role she first played in the second season of The Mandalorian. In addition to being a formidable Force-user in her own right, Ahsoka is the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, a character who is also set to appear in the series. He will be played once again by Hayden Christensen, reprising the role he played in Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). If the two interact onscreen, this will be the first time the master and padawan are paired up in live-action—until now, they have only appeared together in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (played by Ashley Eckstein and Matt Lanter respectively).

Also recently announced as part of the cast are Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno in a currently unknown role, and Australian actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, a character who made her first appearance in the animated Star Wars: Rebels. The series will be penned by Dave Filoni, who wrote, directed, and executive produced both The Clone Wars and Rebels.

The stories of the galaxy far, far away have always felt like a family affair, but with Winstead joining the cast of Ahsoka, that theme continues offscreen as well. Ewan McGregor, Winstead's partner since 2017, is set to play the title character in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi, a role he played alongside Christensen in the Star Wars prequels. While the two of them might be able to commute to work together, don't expect to see the real-life lovebirds sharing any scenes. Even if cameo appearances were to happen across series, with Ahsoka set nearly a decade after the death of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it's unlikely that the two will share any screen time.

There is currently no release date or official synopsis for Ahsoka.

