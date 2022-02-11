In the latest addition to an ever-growing cast, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Ray Stevenson (Punisher: War Zone, Black Sails) has signed on to Disney's Ahsoka series in an undisclosed role. He joins series star Rosario Dawson, who has played title character Ahsoka Tano in both The Mandalorian and more recently in The Book of Boba Fett, in the spin-off series written and produced by Dave Filoni.

This is not Stevenson's first visit to a galaxy far, far Away. Previously, the actor voiced the role of Mandalorian warrior Gar Saxon in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. While the inclusion of Sabine Wren in the new series indicates that Mandalorians will be involved in the story to some capacity, it's not expected that Stevenson will follow in Katee Sackhoff's footsteps and help his character make the jump from animation to live action. Instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say Stevenson will be playing a villainous admiral.

Ahsoka Tano's first live action appearance, in The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 13: The Jedi," saw her demanding information as to the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn, leading to speculation that her search for him will be the focus of her standalone series. Though Stevenson is playing an admiral, the casting report specifies that he will not be taking on the role of the Empire's famous master strategist.

In addition to Dawson and Stevenson, Ahsoka's cast includes Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, a part he is also expected to play in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which recently set a premiere date for May 25. Since, by this point in the story's timeline, Darth Vader has been dead for several years, it is likely that audiences will see Christensen playing Anakin Skywalker in flashback. The character was once Ahsoka Tano's Jedi master before the latter walked away from the Order. It's unknown how this will play into the plot of the show, but the dramatic potential is too good to ignore.

Also along for the ride are Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno in an unknown role. Earlier this year, the series added Mary Elizabeth Winstead to the cast, also in a thus-far undisclosed role.

There is currently no release date for Ahsoka. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles in April.

