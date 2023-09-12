The Big Picture The lack of color in Ahsoka is a mistake that detracts from the show's visual appeal and stands out in comparison to other Star Wars properties. The use of color has always been important in the franchise and contributes to its vibrancy and aesthetic beauty.

While some scenes may call for a darker atmosphere, Ahsoka's overall lighting choices often make it difficult to see the action clearly.

Ahsoka fails to capture the visual charm and personality of its animated predecessor, Star Wars Rebels, which was able to incorporate brightness and vibrant colors to its advantage. Meanwhile, Ahsoka's muted color palette misses out on capturing the same eye-catching element.

It's been a common complaint for television viewers to note that they can't physically see what they're watching due to poor lighting and color grading, and the frustration has a new target: Disney+'s Ahsoka. While the new series has been able to bring back fan-favorite characters and introduce compelling new ones along the way, the show is becoming more difficult to watch for reasons that lie outside the narrative.

Color has always been an important tool for storytelling in Star Wars as a whole. The choice to dismiss the prominence of color and opt for a more grayscale color palette is a mistake that can't be undone. Ahsoka being more muted and dark diverts from that trend in a way that doesn't flatter the show. It can be said that Ahsoka is starting to literally pale in comparison to some of its source material: Star Wars Rebels. Not prioritizing the use of color sets Ahsoka back from truly standing out, and inadvertently draws emphasis to a weakness that's becoming more obvious as the show marches through its first season.

The inconsistency of quality in Disney+'s Star Wars media has allowed each of the streaming platform's shows to stand in contrast to one another, making it easy to point out what makes them work and call out what can be improved. While the first season of the Rebels-inspired spin-off has mostly proven to be worth the wait, with the transition of animated characters into live-action as well as deeply interesting new antagonists, Ahsoka just can't compete when it comes to the use of color. Perhaps it's an aesthetic choice that taps into the concept that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) could be a grey Jedi, but the metaphor isn't really landing. Why is Ahsoka so muted and dark?

Color Has Always Been Important in Star Wars

Color in Star Wars has been an integral part of its universe since the universe itself debuted. The multifaceted use of color in the franchise, however, draws greater attention to Ahsoka's lack of it altogether, and when compared to other properties, suggests that the show would be stronger if it wasn't as lusterless. The color of the Kyber crystals that give lightsabers their signature glow, for instance, symbolically represents who they are — each has its own meaning and reflects character traits. Originally, these Kyber crystals had no color until the Jedi younglings found them. Their connection with them would give them the ability to ignite in a way that was deeply personal. Color in Star Wars has also become a cultural aspect of a galaxy far, far away. Sith and other darker forces are usually associated with dark reds, grays, and blacks to represent their aggression or destruction. The Galactic Republic later used the color red as a warning against those who planned to attack. During the Clone Wars, Separatists used blue, and at one point, the Clone Troopers' white armor symbolized honor.

Orange represented rebirth and renewal on Naboo, and green was seen as a way to represent youth or life. White also became greatly associated with the Force, contradicting the Galactic Empire's use of the same color for Stormtrooper armor. Outside the franchise's approach to using colors in a more philosophical or introspective manner, the means of making sure Star Wars was fairly vibrant has played a necessary part in its cinematography. Regardless of the quality of individual projects, Star Wars' visuals are so memorable because of how striking their color is. It's what makes Star Wars so genuinely beautiful. Ahsoka includes important moments so far, but monotonous and flat color grading does not live up to the standard that the saga has set for itself.

Why Is 'Ahsoka' So Dark?

Ahsoka has no legitimate excuse for being so poorly lit. There's really no reason why the show should put a strain on the eyes to see, and why it continues to shroud itself in darkness. Some scenes call for backlighting or lack of color, but only in moderation or under certain narrative circumstances. It's worth noting that even Andor wasn't as washed out on the screen, despite its graver tone that allowed for more muted aesthetics. Why now? Why here?

A similar concern over dim lighting in other popular series like The Last of Us or House of the Dragon has spared Ahsoka in the regard that it's not the only show making this technical mistake. That being said, these other titles have more of a right to excuse themselves from needing a color palette that pops, but even so, Ahsoka's first couple of episodes weren't as noticeably undersaturated or muted — although early fight scenes offered less of a contrasting backdrop to Ahsoka's white lightsabers, making it difficult to discern them on-screen. The deprivation of color and brightness in subsequent episodes calls greater attention to an issue that should be reconsidered by artistic directors. Someone, please let Lucasfilm know that you can be edgy without underestimating the need for a good color palette.

Ahsoka could certainly be considered an extension of Star Wars Rebels. It pulls direct plotlines, characters, and events from the animated series into live-action, and continues to build upon the Star Wars multiverse that's been born through Disney+'s television events. While there's a generous amount of care given to making sure Star Wars Rebels is given its time to shine, Ahsoka misses a major aspect of what gave the animation a sense of personality. It's a shame that the Disney+ series cannot bring itself to incorporate the most eye-catching element: brightness. Even in its physically darker scenes, Star Wars Rebels makes sure that the screen stays illuminated. Rebels also takes color into consideration for character design, and there's a creeping sense of doubt setting in when thinking ahead as to how Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn will fare in his live-action debut.

It doesn't make any sense why Ahsoka opted to swap out logical lighting to the point where it's become a distraction. If the show wanted to forge an ever deeper and obvious connection with Rebels, it could at least tap into some of its artistic appeal. When setting Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels side-by-side, it's a little frustrating to see what Ahsoka is missing out on by often leaving its most central characters in the dark — quite literally, in some big instances.

