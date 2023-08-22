The Star Wars timeline has gotten complex with so many shows out there. But luckily, there is a clear answer for when Ahsoka takes place. Of course, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) herself is not a new character, meaning there are plenty of details about her story to hint at when the show is. But where on her journey does this story fit? The most direct connection to Ahsoka is Star Wars Rebels, which takes place in the early days of the Rebel Alliance, giving an idea of the new series' setting. But Ahsoka makes many other appearances in Star Wars content, including The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, both of which are nearer the time in the series.

Ahsoka takes place in the New Republic era, roughly around 9 ABY. This provides a clear idea of where the Galaxy is at this time. The easiest reference is stated in the date. ABY stands for After the Battle of Yavin, which is the confrontation in Star Wars: A New Hope where the Death Star is destroyed. The original trilogy is set between 0 and 4 ABY, which means Ahsoka is only a few years later. That instantly provides context for the series, set just after the fall of the Empire. But the rapid expansion of the Star Wars universe means this is a chaotic time. And with so many characters from other content, it's important to acknowledge Ahsoka's relative time to other series as well.

'Ahsoka' Is a Sequel to 'Star Wars Rebels'

Though much of Ahsoka's plot was hidden throughout promotional material, the series made no secret of its ties to the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Several main characters originated in Rebels, Such as Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Rebels takes place from 5 to 1 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin), so roughly ten years before Ahsoka, though how the show's epilogue fits in with the timeline is still a mystery.

Rebels is set at the same time as Andor, meaning that story is completed by the time Ahsoka begins. As Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma will appear in Ahsoka, that may be an important detail to note. With Rebels concluded, the Rebellion won, and the Empire is out of power in Ahsoka, which is good for the titular once-Jedi and former Rebel leader. It also means another chance to explore the governing system of the New Republic that doesn't last for long.

When Does the Show Take Place Compared to Ahsoka's Other Appearances?

Rebels isn't Ahsoka's only appearance. It isn't even her most notable one. First introduced as Anakin Skywalker's (Matt Lanter) padawan, Ahsoka was a major character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. But this is clearly long before the new series. Still, she has appeared in content much closer to the time seen in Ahsoka. The series is set close to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which feature Ahsoka. In The Mandalorian, Ahsoka is looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who will be played by Lars Mikkelsen in the new series. This happens shortly before Ahsoka, hinting about the series before casting was confirmed. This occurs in The Mandalorian Season 2, and she shows up again in The Book of Boba Fett, which is just after Season 2. There she is helping Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to train Grogu and reestablish the Jedi. But the plot makes it clear that this occurred before The Mandalorian Season 3.

Though Ahsoka is in the same rough time frame as these two shows, it's less clear the exact order. Fortunately, Ahsoka actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo shed light on the subject in an interview with SFX, saying that Ahsoka will run concurrently with The Mandalorian Season 3 and that the two shows are very connected. As The Mandalorian began in 9 ABY, that is the earliest date Ahsoka could be, but it's more than likely a year or so later, based on how much has happened since Season 1. Since Ahsoka hasn't appeared since The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka will be her most recent story to date.

What Star Wars Content Follows 'Ahsoka'?

Until more content is released, Ahsoka will be the nearest show to the sequel trilogy, but there are roughly twenty-five years between them. With a large gap between Ahsoka and the next part of the story to appear on screen, there are many ways the series can explore the time and perhaps connect some dots to the Sequel trilogy. Assumedly, The Mandalorian Season 4 will fill in the gap as well, but that will not be released for a while yet. And even further down the line will be a film directed by Dave Filoni, which will build off both shows. But for now, there is a long time between Ahsoka and the next installment of Star Wars content.

Will Other Timeframes Appear in 'Ahsoka'?

With so much backstory already established in other shows, there isn't much of a need to look back, but that doesn't mean flashbacks are out of the question. Hayden Christensen is set to appear, though Anakin is dead by this point, so there is clear and present evidence pointing to flashbacks, which would make the timeline all the more important to remember. Both Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi have used flashbacks, so it's likely Ahsoka will too. These would take the series back to the Clone Wars, as that was when Anakin and Ahsoka were most often together. Yet the Clone Wars series details everything from their meeting through their tragic separation when Anakin became Vader, so the most important events are already established.

Ahsoka also fought Vader in Rebels, which could potentially appear as well — and with so many crucial characters coming from Rebels, there could be other moments from that time in the new series, though that is far more recent. It's possible that more of the past will appear, but most of it is covered between Rebels and The Clone Wars, which fans can watch separately. Whatever the case, the bulk of the story will be in the main timeframe.

Ahsoka premieres with its first two episodes on August 22, exclusively on Disney+.