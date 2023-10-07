The Big Picture Zeb's absence in Ahsoka is infuriating and highlights flaw that have underpinned the series.

Zeb's appearance in The Mandalorian seemed to set the stage for his return in Ahsoka, but Carson Teva took his place instead.

There is still a chance for Zeb to reappear in a future Star Wars project, potentially in a theatrical film directed by Dave Filoni.

Throughout its run, Ahsoka was packed full of nods to Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. That was to be expected — after all, showrunner Dave Filoni was an integral part of developing Rebels and Clone Wars, in addition to co-creating Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). There was also the fact that the story picked up at the end of Rebels, which saw Ahsoka and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) embarking on a journey to find their ally Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), while also stopping the return and rise of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Ahsoka saw a number of Clone Wars and Rebels alums return, from Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to Ahsoka's former Jedi Master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), aka the artist formerly known as Darth Vader. But there was one major absence: Garazeb "Zeb" Orrellios (Steve Blum), the Lasat warrior who was a major part of Rebels. Zeb's absence is infuriating — not only does it underscore the major flaw in Ahsoka's pacing, but it also feels strange given that Zeb made an appearance in another major Star Wars show that seemed to pave the way for his return.

Zeb’s Role in ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Led to a Brief Appearance in ‘The Mandalorian’

Image via Disney+

Zeb served as one of the main characters of Star Wars Rebels, as he was a major member of the crew of the Ghost, Hera's starship. He had a personal axe to grind against the Empire; years ago they had seemingly executed his people, the Lasat, making him the last of his kind. Zeb immediately because a fan favorite due to his gruff nature, dry wit, and his frequent use of the word "Karabast!" - implied to be a curse word among the Lasat. Over the course of the series, he formed a brotherly relationship with Ezra and eventually discovered that many of his people had survived their apparent execution. By the end of Rebels, Zeb took his people back to their homeworld with the help of former Imperial agent Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo).

Zeb would eventually reappear in Star Wars canon during the third season of The Mandalorian. In the episode "The Pirate," Zeb is shown at a bar with other New Republic pilots and strikes up a conversation with Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), which seemed to set the stage for Zeb to make an appearance on Ahsoka. If there was only room for on appearance from Zeb, given his origins in Rebels, it would have made far more sense for him to appear in Ahsoka. It seems that Zeb's appearance was also meant to lead into Rangers of the New Republic, which Filoni served as an executive producer on; however, Rangers of the New Republic is currently not in active development, which makes the appearance all the more baffling.

RELATED: 'Ahsoka' Reveals That Peridea Might Actually Be THAT Star Wars Planet

After ‘Ahsoka,’ There’s Still a Chance for Zeb To Reappear in a Future Star Wars Project

Image via Lucasfilm

Given that Filoni intended for Ahsoka to be a sequel series to Rebels, it's baffling that Zeb never made a reappearance. He could have provided some much-needed muscle for Ahsoka and Sabine, especially in their battle against Dark Side users Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Or he could have provided some support to Hera during her struggle with the bureaucratic chains of the New Republic. In fact, it would have made far more sense for Zeb instead of Teva to accompany Hera, Sabine and Ahsoka on their quest. Not only would it have been a proper Rebels reunion, but it would have let Zeb bounce off his friends and even interact with Hera's son Jacen (Evan Whitten) — the fact that Jacen shares more than a few things in common with Ezra could have led to an interesting dynamic with Zeb. Instead, he's reduced to a mere throwaway line that reveals he is busy training recruits for the New Republic.

However, there is still a chance for Zeb to reappear down the line. In the Ahsoka finale "The Jedi, The Witch and the Warlord" Ezra finally makes it back home — though his return is bittersweet, as Ahsoka and Sabine now take his place on the planet Peridea. To make matters worse, Thrawn has returned and is assembling the remnants of the Empire. Filoni is slated to direct a theatrical film that will pick up on the events of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, so hopefully Zeb will play a major role in said film. Otherwise, theaters may be filled with shouts of "Karabast!"